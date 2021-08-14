2021 Mahindra XUV700 Global Unveil LIVE: Safari challenger with class-leading power, features

2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Global Unveil Today Live Updates: The day for which many people have been waiting has finally come! Mahindra is going to unveil its newest SUV – the XUV700 in just a while from now. The said model will most likely replace the XUV500 in the company’s product line-up and hence, will be positioned as the brand’s new flagship. The company has been teasing features of the upcoming XUV700 for quite some time now and needless to say, from what it looks, the SUV is going to be one of the most feature-rich in the segment that it will compete in. To name a few, the Mahindra XUV700 will get connected car tech – AdrenoX along with Sony 3D surround sound system. Moreover, the vehicle will have the largest sunroof in the segment. In addition, the Mahindra XUV700 will also be the most powerful SUV in its class. Customers will have an option to choose between a 200hp 2.0-litre petrol and a 185hp 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include both, six-speed manual and automatic.
Highlights
The all-new Mahindra XUV700 will get both, petrol and diesel engine options. What's the best thing here is the fact that these will be the most powerful in the segment. In order to be precise, while the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine will be good for churning out 200hp of power, the 2.2-litre diesel motor develops 185 horses. Transmission options are expected to include a six-speed manual and automatic.
The competition in the sub Rs 20 lakh three-row SUV segment is heating up with players like Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and also, the Hyundai Alcazar that was launched in India just a few days back. That said, Mahindra would certainly want to take a share of this pie. From what it looks like at the moment, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will get class-leading petrol and diesel engines while the feature list also looks quite ahead of the competition in some specific areas. More details to be out soon, so stay tuned.
The soon-to-be-unveiled Mahindra XUV700 will be the first one to wear the company's new logo that will be used for its new-age SUVs. Called the Twin Peaks logo, this new visual identity of the brand will be seen in over 800 cities by the year 2022. According to the Mahindra Design Team, the new logo “embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order.”
Hello ladies and gentlemen, it's a lazy Saturday afternoon but something interesting that lies ahead is the global debut of the all-new Mahindra XUV700 SUV that is set to happen in just a few hours from now in Chennai. Our team has already reached the venue and shall be sending us updates from the event. So sit back and enjoy the proceedings!