2021 Mahindra XUV700 Global Unveil LIVE: Safari challenger with class-leading power, features

2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Global Unveil Today Live Updates: The day for which many people have been waiting has finally come! Mahindra is going to unveil its newest SUV – the XUV700 in just a while from now. The said model will most likely replace the XUV500 in the company’s product line-up and hence, will be positioned as the brand’s new flagship. The company has been teasing features of the upcoming XUV700 for quite some time now and needless to say, from what it looks, the SUV is going to be one of the most feature-rich in the segment that it will compete in. To name a few, the Mahindra XUV700 will get connected car tech – AdrenoX along with Sony 3D surround sound system. Moreover, the vehicle will have the largest sunroof in the segment. In addition, the Mahindra XUV700 will also be the most powerful SUV in its class. Customers will have an option to choose between a 200hp 2.0-litre petrol and a 185hp 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include both, six-speed manual and automatic.