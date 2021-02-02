2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

Now, with the petrol automatic combo on offer, the Mahindra XUV300 is more competent against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and also, the Kia Sonet in the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment.

Feb 02, 2021

 

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) today announced the launch of the XUV300 petrol automatic in India. The company is calling its automatic transmission as AutoSHIFT and the top-end variant W8(O) with this gearbox option will also be getting the all-new BlueSense Plus connected SUV technology. The price of the petrol automatic variants now start from Rs 9.95 lakh. The company has also introduced new colour options for the XUV300 namely Dual-tone Red and Dual-tone Aquamarine on all W8(O) AutoSHIFT variants and an all-new Galaxy Grey on the manual W6, W8 & W8(O) variants.

Moreover, the company has announced that electric sunroof will now be offered starting mid variant W6 on both manual & autoSHIFT versions. The sunroof variants of the Mahindra XUV300 now start at Rs 9.4 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Mumbai for W6 Petrol variant). Earlier, an AMT was available only with the diesel variants of the XUV300. Bookings for the new 2021 Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AutoSHIFT are now open and deliveries will start from mid-February 2021. With the inclusion of an AMT gearbox with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, the Mahindra XUV300 is now more competent against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and also, the Kia Sonet in the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment.

Watch video | Our Mahindra XUV300 review:

Speaking on the launch of the new 2021 Mahindra XUV300 autoSHIFT, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that the young Indian consumer doesn’t like to compromise and seeks technology-led convenience & experiences. He adds that the new auto transmission AutoSHIFT on petrol uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in city drive as well as on the highways. Moreover, he adds that the BlueSense Plus tech has also been introduced with over 40 features for better convenience of the consumer. Nakra further stated that the company is glad to introduce electric sunroof right from the mid-variants of the XUV300.

