2021 Mahindra Bolero with new colours spotted: Likely to get these features

A dual-tone paint scheme, along with rear-wheel drive configuration and a slight price hike can be expected on the 2021 Mahindra Bolero.

Mahindra has been readying the 2021 Bolero for our market. The 2021 Mahindra Bolero has now been spotted by Teambhp. The image hosted there shows a new red paint scheme. This paint scheme will be amongst one of the changes. If you look closely, the bumper now gets a grey treatment – making the car a dual-tone shade now. Expect a new wheel cap design as well. Aside from this, the sub-4m Bolero isn’t expected to get any exterior changes. Inside though there could be new upholstery as well as a touchscreen infotainment system on the top-spec models. The Bolero’s clientele isn’t such to take a liking to connected car technology and hence these might not be offered. What we can expect is dual airbags as standard as now Mahindra only offers a driver unit whereas the passenger side airbag is optional on the top variant.

The new Mahindra Bolero will go on sale in a few months from now. It will continue to be powered by the trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 75hp of power and 210Nm. A 5-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive will be standard. Mahindra is reserving its 4×4 powertrains for the vehicles above the Thar and hence we understand why the Bolero may not be offered with one. Mahindra will also give the Bolero the same seating option as before. ABS with EBD will also be a standard fare.

Cars like the Mahindra Bolero don’t need additional marketing spend. They are bought on the word-of-mouth publicity. Moreover, the Bolero is the champion as far as sales at Mahindra are concerned, consistently selling more than 5,000 units each month. It is a rugged go-anywhere car and one that can take in a fair bit of abuse while being easily repairable as well. Mahindra is also readying the TUV300 BS6. That car might be launched after the Bolero facelift.

