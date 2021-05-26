2021 Lockdown blues: Shows, movies a petrolhead can’t miss on Netflix, Discovery+, Youtube

If you are a petrolhead and have been stressing over the lockdown, looking for the adrenaline rush, or some form of mental automotive stimulation, these shows and movies might just be what you’re looking for.

2020 Lockdown was something, but the one in 2021 is another. For us petrolheads, it’s quite difficult to feel the rush of driving a car, whether it’s at a track going quick, or just cruising down the highway, maybe even the occasional spin around town. But being unable to venture out has taken its toll on many of us. In the modern world of online streaming, however, we have some solace by living vicariously through shows and movies based on or around cars easily at our disposal. But which one should you watch?

The usual go-to for any petrol head is F1:Drive to Survive, The Grand Tour or even the old Top Gear UK. But what if you’ve done it way too many times and need a breath of fresh air from it? What are the new car related content one can consume stuck at home you ask in 2021? There are a number of them which you can watch on Netflix, Youtube and Discovery+.

2021 Car Shows on Netflix

Rust Valley Restorers

Nothing is better than a nice goofy classic car restoration show from North America. Rust Valley Restorers comes from Canada, where Mike Hall, his son Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf take you through the trials and tribulations of what its like building cars up north. But more importantly, it shows how Avery and Connor deal with Mike’s habit of buying cars and hoarding them for years. Just watch the three seasons consisting of 20 episodes to find out the scale of Mike’s car collection, don’t forget to reel your jaw from up the floor.

Driven

While there are many movies with similar titles, this one needed some digging. Driven is a 2018 film based on the life of the man who built one of the most iconic cars in Hollywood history. John DeLorean’s, DeLorean sportscar was the vehicle everyone today calls the “Car from The Back to the Future movies”. There is a reason they don’t make them like that anymore. But this biographical comedy representation of the story of John DeLorean’s life and the downfall of his automotive dream is worth a watch.

2021 Car Shows on Discovery+

Ferrari 312B: Where the Revolution Begins (2018)

Whether you are a fan of Formula One, or never really cared for it, Ferrari 312B is a documentary based on the iconic Ferrari F1 car from 1970. Its many evolutions over half a decade won quite a few memorable accolades, was poised to revive Ferrari from its past misfortunes in the sport between 1965-69. It is also the genesis of the iconic Ferrari flat-12 engine which was in use all the way till 1980 in Ferrari’s F1 cars. Ferrari only built very few 312B cars. The documentary takes the viewer through an immersive experience of the restoration of one of them to be raced in a historic race around the stunning Monte Carlo racetrack in Monaco. The storytelling is beautiful, but the final scene of the car driving around Monza and hearing that flat-12 sing its tune will raise some hair on the back of your neck for sure.

Top Gear UK Series 27-30

Some religious followers of the hit car programme Top Gear would hate watching the new iteration of the show. But hear me out. The old Top Gear presenters (Clarkson, Hammond and May) may be missing, but the current trio of presenters — Chris Harris, Fred Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are worthy successors. The last set of Top Gear series’ mixes the old Top Gear storytelling with modern cinematography and fresh presenters bringing their own personalities to the show and it is brilliant to watch. Put your personal opinions aside and give it a go, especially that piece by Harris driving Colin McRae’s legendary Subaru WRX rally car. You can still watch the old Top gear, but at least give the new one a try.

2021 Car Shows on Youtube

Gas Monkey Garage & Richard Rawlings

The old TV show Fast n Loud is officially no more. But, if you enjoyed it as much as we did, the good news is, the Monkeys from gas Money have their own Youtube Channel and they have hired a few “Millennials” as Richard likes to call them, to help him out create new exciting automotive and other kinds of content. The Gas Monkey Garage Youtube channel has some new exciting long format and short format stuff that is always a treat to watch. Especially watching boomer Rawlings show the “Millennials” how to do burnouts while they teach him how to deal with the “Interwebs”. We recommend you kindly Get You Some Of That!

CarTrek

There are many Youtubers out there making great car content. One of note is Tavarish who loves to buy weird cars and find himself with difficult and lengthy tasks to get them roadworthy again. Tavarish along with Ed from VinWiki and Tyler of Hoovies Garage get together to give us CarTrek. Okay, the concept of the show may be heavily inspired by Top Gear. They are each told to buy a car with a reasonable stipulation and then offered a series of challenges. In 2020, the team mustered up three series’ alone, while 2021 has seen another series just been released recently. It is confirmed that more is to come, and all of them so far have been brilliant and entertaining. It can be cheesy sometimes, but entertaining nonetheless.

