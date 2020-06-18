2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition is available on the 2021 model. The manufacturer has sold over 8,300 units of the Urus worldwide since launch, with grey being the most popular, followed by yellow.

Automobili Lamborghini today revealed a new design edition for the Urus. Lamborghini say the new design edition called Pearl Capsule is the start of new colours and features for the Urus SUV. The customisation option for the Urus has been created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department and includes a two-tone exterior with the brand’s high-gloss four-layer pearl colours of Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis in combination with high gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details. It gets matt grey tailpipes, and 23” high-gloss black rims with body colour accent.

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule is based on a two-tone colour combination, featuring the hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura with logo embroidery on the seat, along with carbon fibre and black anodized aluminum details. The Pearl Capsule will also exclusively feature optional fully-electric seats with airy perforated Alcantara leather.

The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on the 2021 Lamborghini Urus model, alongside an extended range of colours and features following the first full year of Urus production in 2019. The Urus has sold over 8,300 units worldwide since its launch with hues of greys being the most popular, followed closely by Lamborghini’s trademark yellow.

Alongside enhanced standard and optional equipment, Lamborghini Urus owners will now have more options for customisation choosing from an updated standard colour palette and a range of special colours that will be expanded further. The cabin will also be extremely customisable with options offered by Lamborghini Ad Personam.

MY21 Lamborghini Urus has been updated with a new key design, and the optional Parking Assistance Package, that includes Intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park itself by managing steering, throttle and brake for automatic parallel and perpendicular parking. Optional equipment includes a new premium Sensonum sound system, featuring a 730 W amplifier and 17 speakers.

