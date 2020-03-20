2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Kia already took the wraps off the Sorento, but it was scheduled to make its public debut at the now cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Kia has now rebased juicy details of what the new Sorento will offer.

Kia Motors has released all the details about the fourth-generation Sorento SUV which will now get hybrid powertrains. The Sorento was scheduled to make a public appearance at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but the event was cancelled due to the Corona Virus. Now Kia has officially revealed all the details about the SUV including what the interior will offer, along with engine specifications.

The fourth-gen Sorento will be the first model to be electrified. The ‘smartstream’ hybrid powertrain combines a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 44.2kW electric motor that draws juice from a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. This version develops 227hp and 350Nm of torque. The Sorento Hybrid gets an all-wheel-drive system which uses a 6-speed automatic transmission and a transmission-mounted electrical device to send power to the wheels.

Along with the Sorento Hybrid, Kia will also offer a 2.2-litre diesel engine powered variant that is good for 200hp and 440Nm of torque. Along with this, some markets will also get a bigger 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 277hp and 420Nm of torque. Both these engines are equipped with an 8-speed automatic dual wet-clutch transmission.

Inside the Sorento will come equipped with the 12.3-inch digital driver instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment that is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a knob that offers a new ‘Terrain Mode’ to set the all-wheel-drive system while off-roading. The new Sorento is loaded with features like any modern Kia. The equipment list is far too long to list all of them and they would be market-specific as well.

The Sorento globally has been on sale since 2002 and more than 3 million units have been sold, with Europe accounting for 3,00,000 units itself. The Sorento currently is not confirmed for the Indian market. Kia India’s currently sells the Seltos and the Carnival with the Sonet bound for later this year. With a plan to introduce an SUV focused line-up, should the Sorento arrive in India, it will take on rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan both of which are built on monocoque chassis like the Sorento. Additionally, it will also take on the popular utes like the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas and the Isuzu MUX which are old-fashioned ladder frame built.

