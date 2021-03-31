2021 Kia Seltos launch in India likely on April 27: What could change

Kia has shared invites for a event on April 27 and we suspect that it could be the launch of an updated Seltos. Kia could use this opportunity to add a few features to their SUV and better equip it to face competition from upcoming models.

After winning customers over for almost 2 years, giving established competitors many sleepless nights and getting approval from critics all over, the Kia Seltos might be getting an update on April 27, 2021. The compact-SUV was the first product by the Korean manufacturer in India and offered amazing looks along with attractive features at an attractive price point.

Kia is about to organise an event on 27th April and while they have not divulged any details about the exact nature of the event, we suspect that the company is updating their highly-successful SUV. The updates could include minor tweaks to the exterior as the current model already looks great with a very sharp design language. The current model comes with Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille at the front and gets has LED headlights and tail-lights. The new model could feature Kia’s new logo which was revealed recently. The 17-inch alloys could be treated to a redesign and we might even see some new colour schemes.

The interior of the Seltos has been a feature-loaded place that is great when it comes to seating space as well. Since we do not expect the dimensions of the car to change in any meaningful way, space inside should be the same as the current model. But customers could finally get a panoramic sunroof with the new Seltos. The current model can be had with a sunroof but it is not as big as the one that is found on the Hyundai Creta. Lately, more and more carmakers have been offering a panoramic sunroof in their vehicles and the Seltos could join their ranks. The current model comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You also get UVO Connect, Kia’s connected car technology solution. There could be some additions to the connected car feature list too. We expect the rest of the dashboard layout to be the same as it is. Apart from this, Kia Seltos already comes head-up display, Bose sound system and ambient mood lighting.

Since this is not a new-gen model, it could get the same three engines that come in the current Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is good for 113.4hp and 144Nm and comes with a choice of a 6-speed manual or IVT transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 113.4hp and 250Nm and gets a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed automatic. Last but in no way the least is the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which is offered in the GT Line. It can produce 138hp and 242Nm of torque and gets an option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-Speed DCT. A small change here could be the addition of paddle shifters. Hyundai Creta comes with them and it is possible that Kia may offer them too. Seltos comes with disc brakes on all four wheels, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill-start Assist and VSM.

Currently, the Kia Seltos sells for a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom). With the feature updates, we expect to see some shuffling in the trims of the vehicle and a small increase in price too.

