2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

Kia Seltos Facelift SUV Launch in India Live Updates: Almost two years back, the Kia Seltos SUV was launched in India. Last year, the company launched its Anniversary edition and now, the South Korean brand, in all certainty, is bringing the Gravity Edition to our shores in just a few hours from now. While the company has not clearly mentioned the name of the product, the multiple teasers shared by the brand in the past give rise to this healthy possibility. In South Korea, the said edition was launched last year. Now, speaking of key changes, the new 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity edition will get a revised chrome-studded grille upfront along with bigger alloy wheels. Moreover, you can expect to see a panoramic sunroof along with bits like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an in-built air purifier, and ventilated front seats among many.