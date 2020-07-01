2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

2021 Kia Carnival is all set to be launched in the global markets in the coming months. Ahead of that, the luxury MPV has been snapped for the first time and it looks like a major departure compared to the outgoing model in terms of design. Here's what to expect!

2021 Kia Carnival front (Image source: www.clien.net)

The new 2021 Kia Carnival was recently revealed officially through some images and needless to say, the new model is much sharper and sportier-looking compared to its predecessor. Now, very recently, the MPV has been spotted on the road, in the real-world for the first time, picture courtesy clien.net. The new 2021 Kia Carnival has been spotted in South Korea and it is yet to be launched globally. The new model has grown in size and gets an increased wheelbase that translates to more cabin space, though the complete dimensions are yet to be revealed. Compared to the outgoing model, the new 2021 Kia Carnival gets sharper elements with sleeker headlamps and the company’s signature tiger-nose grille that is now slimmer than before. On the sides too, the new Carnival gets some sharp creases and lines that lend it a sporty appeal. The model in the images is in all black colour in which the next-gen Kia Carnival looks quite aggressive which is rare for an MPV.

2021 Kia Carnival side profile (Image source: www.clien.net)

Things are quite interesting at the rear as well where the 2021 Kia Carnival is equipped with sleek LED tail lamps and there is an LED strip that connects the two units. All in all, the 2021 Kia Carnival will come with SUV-like looks and hence, it is expected to appeal to many buyers out there looking for a good-looking MPV. Interiors of the upcoming 2021 Kia carnival have not been revealed by the company as of now.

2021 Kia Carnival rear (Image source: www.clien.net)

The engine specifications and transmission options are a mystery too. However, rumors suggest that the new model will come with a 3.3-litre GDi V6 petrol and a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, this time in a slightly different state of tune. The India-spec Kia Carnival that is currently on sale here comes with the latter and has respective power and torque outputs of 200 hp and 440 Nm. Gearbox is an eight-speed automatic unit.

Image source: www.clien.net

