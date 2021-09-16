2021 Kia Carnival Launched in India at Rs 24.95 Lakh: Check Out What’s New

Kia has launched the new 2021 Kia Carnival in India and its price starts at Rs 24.95 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The Carnival now gets Kia’s new logo and some new features.

Kia has today launched the refreshed version of the Carnival in India. The Kia Carnival was first launched in the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo and though it is a premium MPV, it has been garnering good sales numbers for the company. Kia India has announced that more than 8,000 units of this MPV have been already sold in the country. Now, the company has launched the updated 2021 Kia Carnival in India and its price starts at Rs 24.95 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi.

The new 2021 Kia Carnival features Kia’s new corporate logo that was recently introduced on the Kia Seltos and the Sonet too. The company’s new brand logo represents Kia’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. Now, if we talk about changes in the refreshed Carnival, the first and foremost thing is that Kia has rejigged its trim line-up. Previously, the Kia Carnival was available in only three trim levels – Premium, Prestige and Limousine.

However, now the Kia Carnival will be offered in four trims – Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus. It will still be offered as a 7, 8 and 9-seater MPV. The Limousine variant of the Carnival gets VIP Premium Leatherette seats with one unit of 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system. The Limousine Plus variant, on top of all the goodies offered with the Limousine variant, features a premium Harman Kardon 8-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, driver seat ventilation, premium wood garnish, leather-wrapped steering wheel and highline TPMS.

In terms of mechanicals, the Kia Carnival still remains the same as before. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine. This oil-burner churns out 200 PS of maximum power at 3800 RPM and 440 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2750 RPM. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The updated new 2021 Kia Carnival has been launched in the Indian market today and its price starts at Rs 24.59 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The bookings for the same are already open and its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below:

2021 Kia Carnival Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Premium 7 Seater – Rs 24,95,000

Premium 8 Seater – Rs 25,15,000

Prestige 7 Seater – Rs 29,49,000

Prestige 9 Seater – Rs 29,95,000

Limousine 7 Seater – Rs 31,99,000

Limousine Plus 7 Seater – Rs 33,99,000

