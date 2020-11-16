2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine variant revealed with these extra features

The length and height of the 2021 Kia Carnival MPV for the Hi-Limousine variant have gone up by 45mm and 305mm respectively and needless to say, the latter has increased with the addition of the roof box. More details here!

Kia Motors has unveiled a new variant of the Carnival MPV, better known as the Hi-Limousine. The said trim, as the name suggests, is more luxurious compared to the rest of the variants and has some additional bits on offer. The Hi-Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival comes with seven-seat and nine-seat configurations. Moreover, the said version gets a roof box, which can be seen as the prime highlight of this trim. The said variant for the new 2021 Kia Carnival is expected to go on sale in the international markets sometime next year. In terms of visuals, there are some tweaks on the Hi-Limousine variant over the standard model. In order to be precise, the said version comes with a bigger chrome pattern for the front grille and the bumper design has also been tweaked slightly.

In addition to these changes, the company has also added a ‘Hi-Limousine’ badge on the said version that distinguishes it from the regular model. Now, coming to the numbers in terms of dimensions, the new 2021 Kia Carnival measures 5,200 mm in length while it has a width and height of 1,995 mm and 2,045 mm respectively. The wheelbase remains the same at 3,090mm. The length and height of the MPV for the Hi-Limousine variant have gone up by 45mm and 305mm respectively and needless to say, the latter has increased with the addition of the roof box.

The cabin of the new 2021 Kia Carnival should be a really nice place to be in, all thanks to the extensive features on offer. The highlight is the massive 21.5-inch smart monitor with TV signal that will surely keep you entertained during those long road trips. Moreover, it offers multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB ports, and also smart device mirror support. Talking of other bits inside the cabin, the new Carnival comes with ambient mood lighting along with wireless charging, in-built air purifier and also, heated/cooled cup-holders.

India launch of the new 2021 Kia Carnival might take place by the end of next year on in early 2022. The MPV was launched in India earlier this year for a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, if you still haven’t, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

