2021 Jeep Compass facelift unveiled in India: Gets connected car features & exterior upgrades

The most popular Jeep in India, FCA India also exports right-hand-drive Jeep Compass SUVs that are manufactured at its India plant in Ranjangaon. The SUV competes with the likes of Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Karoq.

The new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift has been unveiled in India today with a range of upgrades to the exterior and the addition of connected car tech. The 2021 model gets revised styling with tweaked headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs, a restyled grille with a honeycomb mesh, the front bumper is new, and so are the new skid plate and fog lamp housing. Over at the side, the new Compass boasts new five-spoke redesigned alloys with a diamond-cut finish. The design and styling at the rear are similar.

The Jeep SUV continues to offer both petrol and diesel engine options that include a 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel unit that makes 173 hp and 350 Nm of torque, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol tuned to deliver 163 hp and 250 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard on both engines. The petrol unit comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the diesel gets a nine-speed automatic option.

The 2021 facelift model gets a new dash with a new 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen boasts the latest generation user interface supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with FCA’s Connect 5 software. AC vents and the HVAC controls have been revised and positioned right below. The steering wheel is new and it gets a digital driver instrument cluster. New materials have been used in the dual-tone interior and the high-specs gets a panoramic sunroof.

Also read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Customers can also interact with the vehicle remotely, with a mobile app that has the following functionality:

-Locking and unlocking of the doors

-Vehicle health report which will help customers know the condition of their Jeep Compass and plan their trips accordingly

-Driver analytics which will help the driver monitor and improve their driving style

-Location services which provide a geofencing feature to monitor the drive radius

-A Safety Service feature to inform an emergency contact in case of an accident

-Stolen Vehicle Assist that remotely disables the vehicle in case of theft

Other new features such as a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, and a button-operated power lift gate will be offered in the 2021 Jeep Compass.

The most popular Jeep in India, FCA India also exports right-hand-drive Jeep Compass SUVs that are manufactured at its India plant in Ranjangaon. The Compass competes against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq, as well as the higher-spec models of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.