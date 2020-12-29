2021 Jeep Compass facelift India launch on January 7: Changes to expect in new Compass

After its recent global unveiling, the new Jeep Compass facelift will be launched in India on January 7. With revised styling, a reworked interior and new features, here are the changes you can expect in the new Jeep Compass in India.

The new Jeep Compass facelift will be launched in India on January 7, 2021. The 2021 model-year Compass SUV was recently introduced internationally with a slew of updates and revised styling. The Jeep Compass is currently FCA India’s bread and butter product. Additionally, all right-hand-drive models sold globally are manufactured at the Indian plant in Ranjangaon. Thus, it is inevitable that the updated model would arrive this soon to India. At the international unveiling of the new Compass, the model featured a reworked exterior styling, a tweaked interior in addition to a longer features list which will be offered. Here are the changes to expect on the new Jeep Compass facelift in India.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift Exterior Design

The styling of the new Compass will see a revised headlamps design with integrated LED DRLs. The Jeep signature grille has also been tweaked with a honeycomb pattern mesh within the seven slots. The front bumper is new, featuring a new skid plate and a new fog lamp housing design. Along the sides, the alloy wheels will feature a new 5-spoke redesigned look with a diamond-cut finish for the top-spec model. The rear, however, will not see much change compared to what is offered on the current model.

2021 Jeep Compass facelift Interior Design, Features

A 2021 facelift model of the Jeep Compass was revealed at the Guangzhou International Motor Show in China. This version saw a whole new design of the interior in the Compass. The new dash would feature a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a floating design. The touchscreen would include the latest generation user interface supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto [Likely to be wireless} with FCA’s Connect 5 software. AC vents and the HVAC controls have been revised and positioned right below. A new steering wheel and a digital driver instrument cluster will be available as well. The new materials which have been used in the dual-tone interior seem to have been done to elevate the premium cabin experience. A panoramic sunroof is expected to still be available in the higher-spec models of the new Compass.

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Engine, Transmission

We expect the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines to continue to be offered. The 2.0-litre, turbo-diesel will be good for 173hp and 350Nm of torque. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is tuned to deliver 163hp and 250Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard on both engines. The petrol motor would be offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the diesel would be available with the 9-speed automatic option.

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Rivals, Expected Price

The Jeep Compass currently has an on-road price that maxes out around Rs 30 lakh. We expect the new model to be available around the same range, albeit some trim levels may see a slight increase in prices. The Compass will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq, as well as the higher-spec models of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.