2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: The Compass is set to get a major update and is going to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. Catch all the action from the launch event LIVE right here!

By: | Updated: January 7, 2021 8:21 am
2021 Jeep Compass facelift india launch

 

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift India launch LIVE: The first affordable Jeep SUV was launched in India in the year 2017 and now, after almost 4 years, the Compass is set to get a significant update. The new model has already been snapped completely undisguised on the Indian roads and the pictures suggest that the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be getting a dark green shade and in our opinion, going by the character of the vehicle, it should appeal to many. In terms of visuals, the new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift should be more aggressive-looking compared to the model it replaces in the favour of better desirability. With this, also expect the cabin of the new model to receive a slight visual makeover with the inclusion of new features. The curtains from the new 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will lift in just a few hours from now, so keep watching this space for all the action!

Live Blog

Highlights

