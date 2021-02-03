2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

The star of the month though is Nissan India. The company managed to move 4,527 cars and in the process, posting a whopping 220 per cent growth rate.

The new year has started with a bang. Most of the carmakers are quite happily launching their new products in the Indian market. Few have also announced their plans for this year, and needless to say 2021 looks choc-a-block. No, we aren’t complaining and manufacturers that have consistently seen a slump, like Nissan India, too have something to cheer this month. We will come to that in a bit. Let’s start from the top of the table. It is again (no surprises) dominated by Maruti Suzuki. In January 2021, more than 1.39 lakh cars were sold by India’s largest four-wheeler maker. Last year, 1,39,844 units were sold. This resulted in a degrowth of 0.60 per cent year on year. Hyundai, Maruti’s arch rival, sold 52,005 cars last month. The company managed to grow by 23.82 per cent. Tata Motors came in third with 26,980 units being sold. The YoY growth was by 94.20 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra too grew by 4.82 per cent. The SUV maker managed to sell 20,498 cars last month as opposed to 19,555 sold in 2020. Kia Motors maintained its momentum by growing at 23.34 per cent. Honda posted a massive 113.63 per cent growth by selling 11,320 units last month as opposed to 5,299 cars in Jan 2020. Honda is followed by Toyota and Renault that posted a growth of 91.7 as well as 5.18 per cent, respectively.

The star of the month though is Nissan India. The company managed to move 4,527 cars and in the process, posting a whopping 220 per cent growth rate. This growth can be attributed to the Nissan Magnite, a SUV which boasts of new features as well as efficient engines.

It is indeed a welcome sight to see the Indian auto industry healing and recovering. With the influx of fresh as well as all-new models, customers are all the more attracted to owning a car. The pandemic, it must be added, has only accelerated the adoption of a new vehicle.

