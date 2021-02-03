2021 January car sales analysis: Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Nissan post overwhelming growth

The star of the month though is Nissan India. The company managed to move 4,527 cars and in the process, posting a whopping 220 per cent growth rate.

By:February 3, 2021 3:40 PM
Image used for reference

The new year has started with a bang. Most of the carmakers are quite happily launching their new products in the Indian market. Few have also announced their plans for this year, and needless to say 2021 looks choc-a-block. No, we aren’t complaining and manufacturers that have consistently seen a slump, like Nissan India, too have something to cheer this month. We will come to that in a bit. Let’s start from the top of the table. It is again (no surprises) dominated by Maruti Suzuki. In January 2021, more than 1.39 lakh cars were sold by India’s largest four-wheeler maker. Last year, 1,39,844 units were sold. This resulted in a degrowth of 0.60 per cent year on year. Hyundai, Maruti’s arch rival, sold 52,005 cars last month. The company managed to grow by 23.82 per cent. Tata Motors came in third with 26,980 units being sold. The YoY growth was by 94.20 per cent.

Mahindra and Mahindra too grew by 4.82 per cent. The SUV maker managed to sell 20,498 cars last month as opposed to 19,555 sold in 2020. Kia Motors maintained its momentum by growing at 23.34 per cent. Honda posted a massive 113.63 per cent growth by selling 11,320 units last month as opposed to 5,299 cars in Jan 2020. Honda is followed by Toyota and Renault that posted a growth of 91.7 as well as 5.18 per cent, respectively.

The star of the month though is Nissan India. The company managed to move 4,527 cars and in the process, posting a whopping 220 per cent growth rate. This growth can be attributed to the Nissan Magnite, a SUV which boasts of new features as well as efficient engines.

It is indeed a welcome sight to see the Indian auto industry healing and recovering. With the influx of fresh as well as all-new models, customers are all the more attracted to owning a car. The pandemic, it must be added, has only accelerated the adoption of a new vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

Top 5 wings & spoilers on supercars: Keeping Ferraris, Lamborghinis from taking off

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

India's first electric cruiser, Earth Energy Evolve R, launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

World's Biggest Truck with bedrooms! Mind-blowing 1950 Dodge Power Wagon replica

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa revealed in leaked video! India's favourite super bike to debut on 5 February

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Suzuki Gixxer range gets a price hike again: New variant-wise figures listed

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Tesla and India: How the US carmaker's entry will disrupt our electric vehicle ecosystem

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

Hyundai Creta, Venue tower over rivals in Jan: Segment leader with 24,000 unit sales

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Mahindra XUV300 petrol automatic launched in India: Gets 40+ connected features and more

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

2021 Tata Safari Review: Badge worthy or just a bigger Harrier?

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross in pictures: What the SUV will offer

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

Ford, Google partner for connected car tech: Ford cars to get Android OS starting 2023

TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with 'intelliGO' tech offering these benefits

TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with 'intelliGO' tech offering these benefits

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth