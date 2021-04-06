2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift bookings open: To get new R-Dynamic S trim

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV will be getting a facelift soon for the Indian market. Jaguar will introduce the new R-Dynamic S model for both petrol and diesel variants and customer deliveries of the new F-Pace SUV will begin in May 2021.

By:April 6, 2021 12:05 PM

The Jaguar F-Pace was the brand’s first attempt at an SUV in its history. Jaguar has decades worth of knowledge in developing sportscars and proving their might on race tracks. With the F-Pace, they were able to marry their knowledge of a great driving machine with the practicality of an SUV. But now there is a new one and it is scheduled to arrive in India very soon as deliveries are to begin in May 2021. Jaguar is launching a new model of the F-Pace in India, its second launch in 2021. The new F-Pace is a mid-life cycle facelift offering reworked styling, revised engine line up, the latest technologies and electronics. But the big one is the new R-Dynamic S trim which will be available on both petrol and diesel variants.

The F-Pace will get a subtle exterior design refresh with bumpers, and lighting systems. Inside the cabin, F-Pace will get an all-new interior with a new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and the new touchscreen infotainment system running the latest generation Pivi Pro operating system. The rotary dial gear selector has been replaced with a new lever, and the HVAC controls feature the new Jaguar Land Rover touch-sensitive digital display.

Engine options in the new F-Pace will include the latest generation Ingenium 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Jaguar has been silent about the actual specifications of the motors for the Indian market, but both engines would be paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission. Like before, the new F-Pace will be locally assembled in India. As deliveries will begin from May 2021, the launch is likely to take place sometime in April or early next month. We currently await the official announcement regarding the launch date for the SUV from Jaguar India.

The F-Pace will rival the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, BMW X5 and the Audi Q7. It will be the Brtish marquee’s second model launch in India this year. Jaguar India celebrated its first model launch this year with the Jaguar I-Pace. The I-Pace is its first-ever all-electric car that rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback eSUVs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph Trident 660 launched: Honda CB650R rival's specs, features, price

Triumph Trident 660 launched: Honda CB650R rival's specs, features, price

New ban on music system in auto-rickshaws in Madhya Pradesh: Details explained

New ban on music system in auto-rickshaws in Madhya Pradesh: Details explained

Hero Glamour BS6 review: Questions on mileage, gearbox, reliability answered

Hero Glamour BS6 review: Questions on mileage, gearbox, reliability answered

Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live: Expected price, details of most affordable Triumph

Triumph Trident 660 India Launch Live: Expected price, details of most affordable Triumph

India vehicle scrappage policy: How some clarity from government could help carmakers

India vehicle scrappage policy: How some clarity from government could help carmakers

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Review: Fastest car under Rs 60 lakh!

Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Review: Fastest car under Rs 60 lakh!

March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

March 2021 car sales: Tata, Mahindra register 400% yearly growth due to Nexon, Bolero

Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

Exclusive! 2021 TVS Apache RR310 to get these changes: Why new RC 390 needs to watch out

Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

MotoGP 2021: Rookie Martin storms to first MotoGP pole in ferocious Doha Q2

Upcoming electric cars in India: 5 cars that we are most excited about

Upcoming electric cars in India: 5 cars that we are most excited about

Why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the No. 1 luxury car in India | E 200 Petrol Review

Why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the No. 1 luxury car in India | E 200 Petrol Review

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 125 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 125 scooter: India launch soon

Upcoming bikes in April: Cheapest Triumph to TVS Apache RR 310 and more

Upcoming bikes in April: Cheapest Triumph to TVS Apache RR 310 and more

Volkswagen Taigun Walkaround Review | Beware Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos!

Volkswagen Taigun Walkaround Review | Beware Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos!

Mercedes-AMG GT 73e hybrid performance car spotted testing on roads

Mercedes-AMG GT 73e hybrid performance car spotted testing on roads

Nissan Magnite drives company sales 6 percent up in FY20-21

Nissan Magnite drives company sales 6 percent up in FY20-21

Tata Motors back to 3rd spot after 9 years: 69% sales growth in FY21

Tata Motors back to 3rd spot after 9 years: 69% sales growth in FY21

Digital vehicle buying on an upswing: Buyers opt to configure car online than visiting store

Digital vehicle buying on an upswing: Buyers opt to configure car online than visiting store

World's first driverless electric flying car in India! Ola begins test flights

World's first driverless electric flying car in India! Ola begins test flights