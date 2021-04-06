2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift bookings open: To get new R-Dynamic S trim

The Jaguar F-Pace SUV will be getting a facelift soon for the Indian market. Jaguar will introduce the new R-Dynamic S model for both petrol and diesel variants and customer deliveries of the new F-Pace SUV will begin in May 2021.

The Jaguar F-Pace was the brand’s first attempt at an SUV in its history. Jaguar has decades worth of knowledge in developing sportscars and proving their might on race tracks. With the F-Pace, they were able to marry their knowledge of a great driving machine with the practicality of an SUV. But now there is a new one and it is scheduled to arrive in India very soon as deliveries are to begin in May 2021. Jaguar is launching a new model of the F-Pace in India, its second launch in 2021. The new F-Pace is a mid-life cycle facelift offering reworked styling, revised engine line up, the latest technologies and electronics. But the big one is the new R-Dynamic S trim which will be available on both petrol and diesel variants.

The F-Pace will get a subtle exterior design refresh with bumpers, and lighting systems. Inside the cabin, F-Pace will get an all-new interior with a new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and the new touchscreen infotainment system running the latest generation Pivi Pro operating system. The rotary dial gear selector has been replaced with a new lever, and the HVAC controls feature the new Jaguar Land Rover touch-sensitive digital display.

Engine options in the new F-Pace will include the latest generation Ingenium 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Jaguar has been silent about the actual specifications of the motors for the Indian market, but both engines would be paired with the 8-speed automatic transmission. Like before, the new F-Pace will be locally assembled in India. As deliveries will begin from May 2021, the launch is likely to take place sometime in April or early next month. We currently await the official announcement regarding the launch date for the SUV from Jaguar India.

The F-Pace will rival the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, BMW X5 and the Audi Q7. It will be the Brtish marquee’s second model launch in India this year. Jaguar India celebrated its first model launch this year with the Jaguar I-Pace. The I-Pace is its first-ever all-electric car that rivals the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback eSUVs.

