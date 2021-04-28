2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here’s how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

It is likely that only existing owners will get an option to win the car as the contest conducted by the company requires one to click a photo/video with their V-Cross.

Isuzu India has been teasing us with the new D-Max V-Cross as well as the MU-X for quite some time. The launch, as we heard, is delayed due to the pandemic. Probably sometime next month, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 will be launched in the Indian market. Ahead of its launch, Teambhp has got their hands on the specifications and brochures of the car. Two variants will be available at launch – rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. The former will be available in Z whereas the latter will come in Z Prestige trim. Only a 6-speed automatic transmission will be on offer. There are many new features on offer than before and this should up the appeal of India’s only lifestyle vehicle. The new price of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross should be up than before and will likely retail starting from Rs 17.4 lakh, ex-showroom.

Image: Teambhp.com

As can be seen on the brochure, the 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine will make 161hp of power and 360Nm of torque. Other common bits between the variants include the dimensions, wheelbase, suspension, 18-inch wheels, disc/drum brake set up and seating capacity. As far as features are concerned, both get bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, bucket seats and adjustable headrests. The Z Prestige version gets chrome bezelled fog lights, powered driver’s seat, cruise control, roof-mounted 8-speaker audio system, anti-pinch auto power windows, ESC, Hill-start Assist, Hill Descent Control, six airbags and transfercase protector.

Image: Teambhp.com

Isuzu India is also giving out its customers to win the 2021 D-Max V-Cross for free. It is likely that only existing owners will get an option to do this as the contest conducted by the company requires one to click a photo/video with their V-Cross. Along with this, they need to post a short write-up of their car. Thereafter, tag @IsuzuMotorsIndia and use #LivingAllMighty. Once this is done, friends and family of the poster should like the photograph or video. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges.

Images: Teambhp.com

