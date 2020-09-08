2021 Hyundai Tuscon grille lights up in new teaser video: World premiere on 14 September

Much like the exterior will have nothing in common with the outgoing Hyundai Tucson, the 2021 model's cabin will also be a fresh start.

By:Updated: Sep 08, 2020 4:25 PM

2021 hyundai tucson teaser

There’s a new Hyundai Tucson coming and frankly, the design overhaul it has been given makes the current-generation Tucson look rather outdated. The front end of the 2021 model is unlike any other crossover we know of and we’ll see the rest of the car on the 14th of September as it makes its world premiere first in Los Angeles and then in Seoul on 15th September. Hyundai has released quite revealing pictures of the 2021 Tucson already but the teaser video focuses on the front grille which will definitely make it stand out.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Integrating grilles with headlamps is the up and coming trend among automakers the world over and Hyundai has already introduced something like that with the 2021 Santa Fe. The new Tucson has DRLs (daytime running lights) integrated straight into the trapezoidal elements of the grille.

The previous teasers have also revealed the tail lamps that sport a swanky new vertical design and are connected by a horizontal LED light bar on top. The Hyundai logo appears at the base of the rear windscreen and the rear wiper could be hidden under the roof-mounted spoiler Range Rover-style. The new Tucson is expected to be available with all-wheel-drive system and a will ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Also read: New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

Not only has the car been refurbished completely on the outside but the cabin will also boast a new look with a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a wide fully-digital instrument cluster. Based on the teaser images, 2021 Tucson might be destined to lose traditional buttons and gain touch-sensitive ones. The production version, however, may not be as sleek as shown in the teasers.

Rivalling the likes of Honda CR-V and Jeep Compass, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India next year at a price tag bigger than the current-generation’s range of Rs 22.3 lakh to Rs 25.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

