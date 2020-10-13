2021 hyundai santa fe unveiled new design hybrid powertrain plug in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Santa Fe adds a new Calligraphy trim for buyers seeking style differentiation and exclusive features. Calligraphy builds upon the Santa Fe Limited model with the more powerful 2.5-litre turbocharged engine.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV has been revealed in full with a whole new design, more sophisticated front and rear lighting, a new hybrid powertrain with an all-wheel-drive system, and the addition of a range of new driver safety and convenience features. Hyundai says that this hybrid system is the first application of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up and it’ll also be the first time a new upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid model will arrive later in 2021.

Powertrains

– 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a new standard Smartstream 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine (with idle, stop and go) with eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the former 2.4-litre engine

– The second option is the new Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged engine with an eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission (DCT), replacing the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with an 18 percent increase in power

– Thirdly, Smartstream 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid electric powertrain variant with six-speed automatic HEV-tuned transmission and HTRAC all-wheel drive standard

– New shift-by-wire transmission mode selector frees up center console switchgear space

– New 7-pin trailer wire connection replaces the former 4-pin design on 2.5T models

– New trailer sway control function for towing

Safety

– Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection

– New, additional Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection

– New Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse Function

– New Highway Drive Assist (new, next-generation convenience functions)

– New Lane Following Assist

– New, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Road Curve Control

Interior

– New quilted premium Nappa leather seating surfaces and soft-touch padding

– New premium door panel accents and eco-suede headliner

– New center stack and console design with new lower instrument panel design

– New driver profile settings (Integrated Memory System, HVAC Control, Radio)

– New ambient lighting selections

– Rear cargo area volume increased by one-half cubic foot

Technology and Multi-media

– New, larger eight-inch audio display (formerly seven-inch), new, larger 10.25-inch widescreen navigation display (formerly eight-inch)

– New, segment-leading 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display

– New Digital Key functions, a segment-exclusive feature

– Remote Start cabin temperature, heated and ventilated seat settings control

– New Harman-Kardon premium audio system

– New Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), a segment-exclusive feature

– New Dynamic Voice Recognition system (voice commands for temperature, radio, trunk)

– New wireless charging pad for devices

– New wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (SE, SEL and SEL Convenience trim)

