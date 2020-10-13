2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Santa Fe adds a new Calligraphy trim for buyers seeking style differentiation and exclusive features. Calligraphy builds upon the Santa Fe Limited model with the more powerful 2.5-litre turbocharged engine.

By:Updated: Oct 13, 2020 11:29 AM
new 2021 hyundai santafe suv

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV has been revealed in full with a whole new design, more sophisticated front and rear lighting, a new hybrid powertrain with an all-wheel-drive system, and the addition of a range of new driver safety and convenience features. Hyundai says that this hybrid system is the first application of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up and it’ll also be the first time a new upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid model will arrive later in 2021.

Powertrains

– 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a new standard Smartstream 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine (with idle, stop and go) with eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the former 2.4-litre engine

– The second option is the new Smartstream 2.5-litre turbocharged engine with an eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission (DCT), replacing the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with an 18 percent increase in power

– Thirdly, Smartstream 1.6-litre turbocharged hybrid electric powertrain variant with six-speed automatic HEV-tuned transmission and HTRAC all-wheel drive standard

– New shift-by-wire transmission mode selector frees up center console switchgear space

– New 7-pin trailer wire connection replaces the former 4-pin design on 2.5T models

– New trailer sway control function for towing

Safety

– Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection

– New, additional Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection

– New Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse Function

– New Highway Drive Assist (new, next-generation convenience functions)

– New Lane Following Assist

– New, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Road Curve Control

Interior

– New quilted premium Nappa leather seating surfaces and soft-touch padding

– New premium door panel accents and eco-suede headliner

– New center stack and console design with new lower instrument panel design

– New driver profile settings (Integrated Memory System, HVAC Control, Radio)

– New ambient lighting selections

– Rear cargo area volume increased by one-half cubic foot

Also read: Hyundai’s new Mobility Membership Program to offer credit card like benefits for customers

Technology and Multi-media

– New, larger eight-inch audio display (formerly seven-inch), new, larger 10.25-inch widescreen navigation display (formerly eight-inch)

– New, segment-leading 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display

– New Digital Key functions, a segment-exclusive feature

– Remote Start cabin temperature, heated and ventilated seat settings control

– New Harman-Kardon premium audio system

– New Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), a segment-exclusive feature

– New Dynamic Voice Recognition system (voice commands for temperature, radio, trunk)

– New wireless charging pad for devices

– New wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (SE, SEL and SEL Convenience trim)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Hero MotoCorp launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance: Cost and key benefits listed!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler range clocks 5,000 unit sales: Range, availability, specs & more!

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

Exclusive! Nahak P14, India's fastest electric sportsbike launching next month: Top speed, price detailed

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh