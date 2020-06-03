2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: After a successful market rollout of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Hybrid in international markets, the manufacturer has now expanded its electrified SUV line-up with the new Santa Fe.

By:Published: June 3, 2020 11:42:38 AM
Hyundai Motor today took the wraps off the new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with a range of upgrades and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Hyundai’s flagship SUV utilises the company’s all-new third-generation vehicle platform, which Hyundai say has improved performance, efficiency and safety. While the offering of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options for the Hyundai Santa Fe is the biggest highlight, the new generation SUV also boasts a distinctive new design and a range of new technology and safety features. The new Hyundai Santa Fe will also offer an optional Luxury Package that includes a 20-inch wheel design and front and rear lower bumpers and side cladding which match the body paint colour, rather than matte black.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe’s exterior design is highlighted by a wide grille with an accentuated 3D pattern of the mesh and T-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) which also reveal the turn signal as dual function.

Wheel arch claddings on the new Hyundai Santa Fe are now wider and it gets new alloy wheel designs, including a 20-inch option in the Luxury Package. At the rear, it gets a new taillight design with horizontally-stretched graphics with a red reflector band that connects the taillights.

Hyundai has expanded its electrified SUV line-up with the new Santa Fe after a successful market rollout of the Kona Electric and Hybrid in international markets. The new Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai in Europe to go on sale with the new ‘Smartstream’ hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain. Hyundai have not revealed much information on the new Santa Fe powertrain line-up yet.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe interior is now more spacious and covered in soft-touch materials. It features a new lower dashboard design, a redesigned centre console and a new 10.25-inch AVN touchscreen. The new floating centre console with shift-by-wire buttons is connected to the crash pad. For the first time, the new Santa Fe comes with a Terrain Mode selector: a control knob located in the centre console.

