2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Hyundai Kona has been one of the most successful models for the company in terms of being a crossover. And now, the exterior has been refurbished for a more sporty appeal and it is the first time the Kona gets an N Line trim.

Hyundai Motor Company has taken the wraps off the new 2021 Hyundai Kona along with a performance-focussed version of it. This is the first time the Kona has been rolled out in an N Line variant. The Kona N Line gets design features distinguishing it from the standard variant, including its sporty front and rear end, body colour claddings, and diamond-cut wheel design. The Kona facelift has also been upgraded significantly in terms of exterior and interior features.

The new Kona gets a new front end design that is now sportier with the protective cladding panels, the bonnet that stretches over the centre grille with a wide, distinctive shape, and sleek LED DRLs. The SUV gets a skid plate on the lower bumper which also has air intakes.

The 2021 Kona retains the silhouette from the side from the previous model but gets a subtle enhancement due to the visual connection between the shoulder creases and the front end. Hyundai have also given it new tail lamps that feature horizontally-stretched graphics. The new rear bumper, which also follows the protective armour concept of the front and sides, is also built with a contrasting material.

Hyundai Kona facelift rides on updated 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels and the 16-inch wheels have also been carried over from its predecessor. Kona Hybrid gets the same 16- or 18-inch wheels as before. In terms of dimensions, the 2021 Kona is 40 mm longer than the older model.

The new Kona gets five new exterior colour options – Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray, and Misty Jungle, which have been introduced in addition to the five existing colours. Customers can choose to pair any colour with the Phantom Black roof. The two-tone colour options also get matching mirror housings.

The new Kona interior gets a complete overhaul with new colours and materials. New seat cover options include a black woven houndstooth design, cloth seats with black and grey embossing, and perforated leather seats in black, beige, or khaki. As an option, Kona is also available with a light beige interior trim.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

The 10.25-inch digital cluster which we first saw in the new Hyundai i20 is now equipped in the new 2021 Hyundai Kona as well. It also comes with an optional 10.25-inch AVN screen, with new connectivity features. The new AVN screen comes with a split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections.

In addition, it comes with the latest Bluelink upgrade, which includes User profile, Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information, and more. Customers can have a personalised User profile that can be transferred to other Hyundai vehicles providing the same feature.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.