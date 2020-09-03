2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Hyundai Kona has been one of the most successful models for the company in terms of being a crossover. And now, the exterior has been refurbished for a more sporty appeal and it is the first time the Kona gets an N Line trim.

By:Published: September 3, 2020 11:27 AM

new hyundai kona and kona n line

Hyundai Motor Company has taken the wraps off the new 2021 Hyundai Kona along with a performance-focussed version of it. This is the first time the Kona has been rolled out in an N Line variant. The Kona N Line gets design features distinguishing it from the standard variant, including its sporty front and rear end, body colour claddings, and diamond-cut wheel design. The Kona facelift has also been upgraded significantly in terms of exterior and interior features.

The new Kona gets a new front end design that is now sportier with the protective cladding panels, the bonnet that stretches over the centre grille with a wide, distinctive shape, and sleek LED DRLs. The SUV gets a skid plate on the lower bumper which also has air intakes.

2021 hyundai kona facelift

The 2021 Kona retains the silhouette from the side from the previous model but gets a subtle enhancement due to the visual connection between the shoulder creases and the front end. Hyundai have also given it new tail lamps that feature horizontally-stretched graphics. The new rear bumper, which also follows the protective armour concept of the front and sides, is also built with a contrasting material.

Hyundai Kona facelift rides on updated 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels and the 16-inch wheels have also been carried over from its predecessor. Kona Hybrid gets the same 16- or 18-inch wheels as before. In terms of dimensions, the 2021 Kona is 40 mm longer than the older model.

2021 hyundai kona n line

The new Kona gets five new exterior colour options – Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray, and Misty Jungle, which have been introduced in addition to the five existing colours. Customers can choose to pair any colour with the Phantom Black roof. The two-tone colour options also get matching mirror housings.

The new Kona interior gets a complete overhaul with new colours and materials. New seat cover options include a black woven houndstooth design, cloth seats with black and grey embossing, and perforated leather seats in black, beige, or khaki. As an option, Kona is also available with a light beige interior trim.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also read: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

The 10.25-inch digital cluster which we first saw in the new Hyundai i20 is now equipped in the new 2021 Hyundai Kona as well. It also comes with an optional 10.25-inch AVN screen, with new connectivity features. The new AVN screen comes with a split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections.

In addition, it comes with the latest Bluelink upgrade, which includes User profile, Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information, and more. Customers can have a personalised User profile that can be transferred to other Hyundai vehicles providing the same feature.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September

Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September

Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price & more!

Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price & more!

August 2020 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata lead the charge with growth amid coronavirus pandemic

August 2020 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata lead the charge with growth amid coronavirus pandemic

Beware! Automated red light & speed violation system installed at these locations in Delhi

Beware! Automated red light & speed violation system installed at these locations in Delhi

All-new Rolls-Royce Ghost II breaks cover: ‘Post-Opulence’ priced at Rs 6.9 crore in India

All-new Rolls-Royce Ghost II breaks cover: ‘Post-Opulence’ priced at Rs 6.9 crore in India

Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

Tata Nexon XM variant launched with sunroof: Most affordable sunroof-equipped SUV in India

Tata Nexon XM variant launched with sunroof: Most affordable sunroof-equipped SUV in India

Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect