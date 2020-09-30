2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

The new Hyundai i20 N Line looks like its mad, and its available with many engine options. The next-gen i20 is expected to arrive in India very soon, but no word yet on the N Line model just yet.

Hyundai has dropped images of a sportier-looking version of the new-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback. Called the Hyundai i20 N Line, the compact hatchback has been given cosmetic updates. The updates are designed to make it look angrier but will continue to be available with a humble engine line up. ’N’ is the letter Hyundai likes to use to describe its proper go-faster version of its cars. The ’N Line’ models are the ones that sit in the middle. With the i20 N Line, Hyundai has given the hatchback some very aggressive styling enhancements which look rather nice. But the powertrain options globally remain the same units borrowed from the standard model.

There is a 1.2-litre petrol which churns out 83hp as standard. A 1.0-litre turbo petrol is also offered with 99hp or 118hp. The 99hp model also offers a mild-hybrid option to eke out a little more distance from the fuel it consumes.

Hyundai i20 N Line Styling

But it is the styling of the Hyundai i20 N Line that really demands attention. The aggressive body kit is much beefier with the more aggressive front and rear bumpers. The i20 N Line sits on dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. There are a handful of colour options on offer along with a white base colour and black roof dual-tone combo as well. The tweaks inside the cabin of the i20 N Line are also enough to differentiate it. The all-black cabin layout which was already quite attractive now gets red stitching, sports seats at the front, metal finished pedals, leather-wrapped gear lever, red-accented trims and N badges in all appropriate places.

N Line in India?

The i20 N Line is expected to go on sale in Europe in early 2021. But a 200hp properly hot i20 N model is already in the works with all the performance bells and whistles. Hyundai India has toyed with the idea of introducing the N Brand here in India. At the moment, we haven’t had the pleasure as we only get a “turbo” variants with similar engine options without the styling enhancements for some models. The i20 N Line has not been confirmed for the Indian market as of now, but the launch of the standard Hyundai i20 is expected to take place soon.

