2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

The new Hyundai i20 N Line looks like its mad, and its available with many engine options. The next-gen i20 is expected to arrive in India very soon, but no word yet on the N Line model just yet.

By:September 30, 2020 7:35 PM
Hyundai-i20_N_Line-2021

Hyundai has dropped images of a sportier-looking version of the new-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback. Called the Hyundai i20 N Line, the compact hatchback has been given cosmetic updates. The updates are designed to make it look angrier but will continue to be available with a humble engine line up. ’N’ is the letter Hyundai likes to use to describe its proper go-faster version of its cars. The ’N Line’ models are the ones that sit in the middle. With the i20 N Line, Hyundai has given the hatchback some very aggressive styling enhancements which look rather nice. But the powertrain options globally remain the same units borrowed from the standard model.

There is a 1.2-litre petrol which churns out 83hp as standard. A 1.0-litre turbo petrol is also offered with 99hp or 118hp. The 99hp model also offers a mild-hybrid option to eke out a little more distance from the fuel it consumes.

Hyundai i20 N Line Styling

But it is the styling of the Hyundai i20 N Line that really demands attention. The aggressive body kit is much beefier with the more aggressive front and rear bumpers. The i20 N Line sits on dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. There are a handful of colour options on offer along with a white base colour and black roof dual-tone combo as well. The tweaks inside the cabin of the i20 N Line are also enough to differentiate it. The all-black cabin layout which was already quite attractive now gets red stitching, sports seats at the front, metal finished pedals, leather-wrapped gear lever, red-accented trims and N badges in all appropriate places.

N Line in India?

The i20 N Line is expected to go on sale in Europe in early 2021. But a 200hp properly hot i20 N model is already in the works with all the performance bells and whistles. Hyundai India has toyed with the idea of introducing the N Brand here in India. At the moment, we haven’t had the pleasure as we only get a “turbo” variants with similar engine options without the styling enhancements for some models. The i20 N Line has not been confirmed for the Indian market as of now, but the launch of the standard Hyundai i20 is expected to take place soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Tata Signa 5525.S 4x2 prime mover launched: Offers highest class-leading gross weight capacity

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350: Engine, features, price

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Not needed: Driving license, RC in physical form from October 1, 2020: Here's why!

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Renault Triber prices hiked: Compact MPV gets dearer by this much

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

Groupe PSA Eurorepar car spare parts now available in India through GoMechanic

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch on Oct 15: Entry-level Bimmer to rival A3, A-Class

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS India launch on 8 October: What to expect

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Honda Highness Cruiser 2020 India Launch LIVE: Royal Enfield challenger's expected price, features, engine specs

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Etrio to launch in-house-developed electric three-wheeler and bicycle: Gets Rs 22cr funding

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati's flagship ADV

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

Okinawa Eco app launched: iPraise+ gets low battery, speeding alerts on smartphone

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

MakeMyTrip introduces electric cabs for first & last-mile travel: Ties up with BluSmart

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150 get costlier in India by this much

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Upcoming bikes in October: Royal Enfield cruiser, a new Suzuki, an electric bike & more

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival

India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB facelift unveiled: Specs, features of Audi A6 rival