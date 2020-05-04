2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is gearing up for a tauter sportier N Line model, and it features some sporty styling too.

By:Published: May 4, 2020 6:14:23 PM

Hyundai Motor Company has teased disguised images of what is the 2021 Elantra N Line model which is expected soon. The model currently under development is said to strike a balance between an all-out hot N model and a regular Elantra. For the first time ever, Hyundai will be introducing an N Line model for the Elantra with a performance treatment. Hyundai has confirmed that the Elantra N Line will don a new sporty design and will offer further refined powertrains and chassis dynamics.

The Elantra N Line will feature specific design elements, upgraded to the chassis, a turbocharged petrol engine, which we expect to be equipped with a DCT automatic, new alloy wheels and a tweaked interior. Hyundai only recently revealed the latest-generation Elantra globally. The engine and transmission are likely to be borrowed from the standard model which could be the 1.6-litre turbo motor from the Elantra GT N Line with 201hp and 264hp. From the video released by Hyundai, it is seen that the car will offer paddle shifters hinting at an automatic, likely to be the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, however, a manual cannot be ruled out entirely.

Hyundai has not revealed when the Elantra N Line will make its official debut. But it is expected to take place later this year. When Hyundai introduced the new Elantra, it also debuted the first-ever hybrid model for the Elantra. While some reports claim that Hyundai is working on a full-on performance-oriented Elantra N model, Hyundai has been tight-lipped about it at the moment. The 2021 Elantra is expected to arrive in India sometime early 2021 as the facelifted model was introduced in the Indian market around the festive season last year. While Hyundai India has been toying with the idea of introducing its N performance brand, there is no word if the Elantra N Line will arrive in India as yet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Third virtual race concludes, Alex Marquez clinches perfect podium record

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

BS6 Nissan Kicks to offer 4 variants: Engines and each variant explained in detail

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Uber resumes service in select cities in India during lockdown: Know if your city is covered

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Toyota crosses milestone of 1.5 crore plus hybrid car sales

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules amid Coronavirus crisis

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Hero expects higher electric vehicles sales post lockdown

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Hero MotoCorp prepares to resume operations: Dealerships to open gradually from today

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Heartbreaking! Brand-new Royal Enfield falls off trailer while unloading: Shows why safety gear is paramount

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

Scrappage scheme for trucks finds support from Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

100hp cars in India under Rs 10 lakh: Nios, Ciaz, Figo, Polo and more

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Top 6 motorcycles with car engines: Dodge Viper V10, Subaru boxer & even a diesel-powered bike

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

Exciting new sub-350cc bikes that will be launched soon: Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

TVS exports 9640 units in April 2020: Zero sales in domestic market

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

Indian FTR Carbon revealed: Smashing new styling, but heavier than standard

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

eSports racing champion Sai Prithvi to test in real racecar: VW India partners with Indian Sim Racing League

2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

2020 Skoda Karoq colour options revealed: Digital launch in India to take place post 17 May

Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!

Hero eMaestro electric scooter design out: Under Rs 1 lakh pricing likely for Chetak, iQube rival!

Jeep India post-lockdown plans: Home delivery, online bookings

Jeep India post-lockdown plans: Home delivery, online bookings