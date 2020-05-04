2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line:  Sportier, sharper and faster

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is gearing up for a tauter sportier N Line model, and it features some sporty styling too.

Hyundai Motor Company has teased disguised images of what is the 2021 Elantra N Line model which is expected soon. The model currently under development is said to strike a balance between an all-out hot N model and a regular Elantra. For the first time ever, Hyundai will be introducing an N Line model for the Elantra with a performance treatment. Hyundai has confirmed that the Elantra N Line will don a new sporty design and will offer further refined powertrains and chassis dynamics.

The Elantra N Line will feature specific design elements, upgraded to the chassis, a turbocharged petrol engine, which we expect to be equipped with a DCT automatic, new alloy wheels and a tweaked interior. Hyundai only recently revealed the latest-generation Elantra globally. The engine and transmission are likely to be borrowed from the standard model which could be the 1.6-litre turbo motor from the Elantra GT N Line with 201hp and 264hp. From the video released by Hyundai, it is seen that the car will offer paddle shifters hinting at an automatic, likely to be the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, however, a manual cannot be ruled out entirely.

Hyundai has not revealed when the Elantra N Line will make its official debut. But it is expected to take place later this year. When Hyundai introduced the new Elantra, it also debuted the first-ever hybrid model for the Elantra. While some reports claim that Hyundai is working on a full-on performance-oriented Elantra N model, Hyundai has been tight-lipped about it at the moment. The 2021 Elantra is expected to arrive in India sometime early 2021 as the facelifted model was introduced in the Indian market around the festive season last year. While Hyundai India has been toying with the idea of introducing its N performance brand, there is no word if the Elantra N Line will arrive in India as yet.

