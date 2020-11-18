2021 Honda Civic sedan prototype breaks cover: Striking new look, new tech

The newly revealed Honda Civic prototype is an amalgamation of what we can expect from the all-new sedan, hatchback, Si, and Type R model.

Honda has taken the wraps off a new prototype version of the next-generation Civic. The 2022 Honda Civic is said to go on sale internationally sometime by May 2021. It’s heartwarming to see automakers not throwing in the towel in a market that only desires SUVs. Despite the dwindling demand for sedans the world over, Honda is still investing in the development of the Civic. The prototype of the 11th-generation Honda Civic is said to be an amalgamation of an all-new sedan, hatchback, Si, and Type R model. Honda promises that the Civic will be loaded with new tech, safety, features and offer the sporty charm coveted by enthusiasts.

The model which has been revealed is in line with the brand’s past history. Instead of otherworldly concept models, Honda usually showcases close to production “prototypes”. The 11th-generation Civic will offer a more elegant and mature with a softer, cleaner and sleeker look. Moving away from the aggressive, sharp and some would say the overstyled look of the older model (especially the Type R). However, as it stands, the new Civic doesn’t look any less sporty than before. If you look at the overall shape of the new Civic, it seems inspired by European cars, as Japanese cars have been traditionally. But it also has a similar silhouette to the current Honda Accord.

2022 Honda Civic Prototype

The interior of the new Civic will be completely redesigned. As the car is now longer an offers a longer wheelbase, cabin space would be the biggest aspect to reap the benefits. Currently, Honda has only released a sketch of the cabin of the new Civic. The racer boy looks have been replaced. The dash is now more mature and sophisticated. The mesh style air vent design stretched across the dash. A large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits on top, and the driver gets a new steering wheel and all-digital instrument cluster.

Honda promises the Civic will feature a list of new technologies including upgrades safety features and driver aids. However, Honda has been tight-lipped about them and not ready to announce what will be offered under the bonnet.

The D-Segment sedan in India is a very small market. Honda only recently introduced the 10th-generation Civic in India in 2019. It competes with the Hyundai Elantra and the upcoming new-gen Skoda Octavia. Whether Honda India will introduce the 11th-gen model is not yet confirmed officially. But if it is, it will be sometime before it reaches Indian shores.

