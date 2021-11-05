2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

The new-gen Honda Civic scores 83.47 points at ASEAN NCAP’s testbed to score a 5-star rating. The Civic comes with six airbags and the Honda Sensing suite as a standard affair across the range.

Earlier this year, the new-gen Honda Civic broke covers. The patrons admired its updated styling and the powertrain options. The executive sedan comes equipped with a host of safety features as well. Now, the 2021 Honda Civic has been tested for safety by the folks at ASEAN NCAP, and it has bagged a 5-star crash test rating.

For adult occupant safety, the 2021 Honda Civic received 29.28 points out of 32. It received full marks for the side-impact test, which signifies the car’s potential to withstand an impact from the sides. Moreover, it performed well in the frontal impact test and for head protection as well. For the child occupant safety, Civic has received a total score of 24.

Since the new-gen model is sold with a slew of safety equipment as standard fitment across the range, another 19.07 points out of 21 were added to the report card. It lost a few bucks for missing out on the rear seatbelt reminder. In the ASEAN markets, it comes with six airbags as a standard affair, along with the Honda Sensing suite.

The ASEAN NCAP regulation also tests a car for motorcyclist safety now. Sadly, the Civic lost a few points in this regard. The sedan fails to come with a proper blind-spot detection system, and it also misses out on a rearview camera as a standard fitment.

The EL+ variant that is on sale in Thailand was put to test, and the rating will, however, be applicable in other ASEAN nations. The saloon scored a total of 83.47 points, making it good enough to receive a 5-star rating. The Honda Civic is currently not on sale in the Indian market. It isn’t expected to hit the Indian shores anytime soon. The last-gen model was, however, on sale for a short duration and was eventually discontinued due to its poor performance on the sales chart.

