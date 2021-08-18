2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs 6.32 lakh: Engine, variants, colours

The engine options remain the same as the previous generation Honda Amaze which means both petrol and diesel engines are on offer, along with the option of a CVT gearbox.

Honda Cars India today launched the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim. It’ll be available in three trims – E, S and VX. The new model has been upgraded with some interior and exterior cosmetic tweaks and the addition of some new features. The engine options remain the same as the previous generation which means both petrol and diesel engines are on offer, along with the option of a CVT gearbox.

The new Amaze facelift will get the options of the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powerplants. The Amaze in its petrol form will make 90 hp and 110 Nm. The diesel trim will offer 80 hp and 160 Nm with the CVT, whereas the manual makes 100 hp and 200 Nm.

The face of the Honda Amaze has received several cosmetic tweaks that include a new and sleeker grille, a revised design for the fog lamp housing, and new chrome garnish.

The top of the line VX trim also gets LED projector headlamps with LEP DRLs (daytime running lights), LED fog lamps, chrome-finished door handles and 15-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The tail gets new C-shaped LED lamps, and new chrome garnish and reflectors.

The cabin looks similar to the previous generation, but it does now have silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel. The manual variants also get a new leather surround for the gear never. The facelifted models also get front map lamps and an air filter. The top-trim VX gets exclusive new beige seat fabric and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

