2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs 6.32 lakh: Engine, variants, colours

The engine options remain the same as the previous generation Honda Amaze which means both petrol and diesel engines are on offer, along with the option of a CVT gearbox.

By:August 18, 2021 1:59 PM

Honda Cars India today launched the 2021 Honda Amaze facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top trim. It’ll be available in three trims – E, S and VX. The new model has been upgraded with some interior and exterior cosmetic tweaks and the addition of some new features. The engine options remain the same as the previous generation which means both petrol and diesel engines are on offer, along with the option of a CVT gearbox.

The new Amaze facelift will get the options of the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powerplants. The Amaze in its petrol form will make 90 hp and 110 Nm. The diesel trim will offer 80 hp and 160 Nm with the CVT, whereas the manual makes 100 hp and 200 Nm.

The face of the Honda Amaze has received several cosmetic tweaks that include a new and sleeker grille, a revised design for the fog lamp housing, and new chrome garnish.

Variant-wise prices:

The top of the line VX trim also gets LED projector headlamps with LEP DRLs (daytime running lights), LED fog lamps, chrome-finished door handles and 15-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The tail gets new C-shaped LED lamps, and new chrome garnish and reflectors.

The cabin looks similar to the previous generation, but it does now have silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel. The manual variants also get a new leather surround for the gear never. The facelifted models also get front map lamps and an air filter. The top-trim VX gets exclusive new beige seat fabric and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs 6.32 lakh: Engine, variants, colours

2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs 6.32 lakh: Engine, variants, colours

New 2021 Tata Tigor EV revealed ahead of 31st August launch: Expected price, range, details

New 2021 Tata Tigor EV revealed ahead of 31st August launch: Expected price, range, details

Mahindra XUV700 Test Drive Review: Making India Proud

Mahindra XUV700 Test Drive Review: Making India Proud

EV Charging Infrastructure in India | Challenges and Opportunities

EV Charging Infrastructure in India | Challenges and Opportunities

Aeris-RevFin to roll out IoT-enabled EVs over next 4 years: Roadmap, challenges, investment & more

Aeris-RevFin to roll out IoT-enabled EVs over next 4 years: Roadmap, challenges, investment & more

Datsun India August offers: Up to Rs 40,000 discount on Go, redi-Go

Datsun India August offers: Up to Rs 40,000 discount on Go, redi-Go

New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan

Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan

New Tata Tigor EV India unveil tomorrow: Expected price, range, features, specs

New Tata Tigor EV India unveil tomorrow: Expected price, range, features, specs

Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X: Clash of fast, premium electric scooters!

Ola S1 Pro vs Simple One vs Ather 450X: Clash of fast, premium electric scooters!

Tata Motors partners with Bank of Maharashtra for 90% financing for passenger vehicles

Tata Motors partners with Bank of Maharashtra for 90% financing for passenger vehicles

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get a massive price hike in India: Details explained

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get a massive price hike in India: Details explained

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro variants explained: Price, range, top speed, features difference

Ola electric scooter S1, S1 Pro variants explained: Price, range, top speed, features difference

2,000+ km Delhi-Longewala ride on Indian Army-inspired Classic 350: Independence Day 2021 Special

2,000+ km Delhi-Longewala ride on Indian Army-inspired Classic 350: Independence Day 2021 Special

World’s longest range electric scooter: Simple One launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

World’s longest range electric scooter: Simple One launched at Rs 1.10 lakh

Ola Electric S1 scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Price, range, specs of Ather 450X rival

Ola Electric S1 scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Price, range, specs of Ather 450X rival

2021 Ola S1 Electric Scooter India Launch LIVE: Ather 450X, TVS iQube rival likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh

2021 Ola S1 Electric Scooter India Launch LIVE: Ather 450X, TVS iQube rival likely to be priced under Rs 1 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Engine, features, variants

Mahindra XUV700 launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Engine, features, variants

Mahindra XUV700 unveiled: 60 connected car features, Alexa voice control, ADAS & more

Mahindra XUV700 unveiled: 60 connected car features, Alexa voice control, ADAS & more