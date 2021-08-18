2021 Honda Amaze Facelift India Launch Live: Specs, features, expected price

2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Price in India, Specs, Features, Images: Honda India is set to launch the new Honda Amaze in India today. Bookings for Honda’s compact sedan had been open since early August at Rs 21,000 at the showroom and Rs 5,000 if done online. The new model is expected to come with new colour options, some upgrades to styling on the inside and out. Under the bonnet, the Amaze will most likely remain identical to its older version. The new model will come with a hike in its price. While the outgoing car is priced from Rs 6.3 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom), expect a slight rise of about Rs 20,000 on the new one.