2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis has taken the wraps off its brand new G80 sedan and comes with Mercedes rivalling luxury with 380hp engine.

Genesis, a Hyundai owned brand that makes luxury cars has revealed its brand new G80 luxury sedan which will soon be launched in international markets. The second-generation model uses the brands “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy which is also used by the recently showcased Genesis GV80 SUV and borrows the same engine options as well.

Like the GV80, the G80 sedan uses the same design cues. T the front is a large ‘Crest’ grille with a bold mesh pattern. It is flanked by sleek split headlamps with LED DRLs. The rear also uses the same sleek vertical split design. From the side profile of the G80 looks low and hunkered down with its sloping roofline that extends all the way to the rear end of the car. It had a bold shoulder line and the car sits on massive 20-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels. There is also a generous amount of chrome also being used throughout the car.

The interior of the G80 is also similar to the GV80. The driver gets a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a world’s first 3D display feature. The system is designed by Continental and more information about it can be found here. The steering wheel is also a new 4-spoke design and Genesis has given a rotary gear selector on the centre console. For infotainment purposes, there is also a 14.5-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple Car Play that sits on top of the dash.

The G80 comes packed with features and safety technology. It also features automatic posture correction for the driver seat that helps reduce fatigue during long journeys with a stretching mode as well. Other safety features include Remote Smart Parking Assistant which can also be used to control the vehicle remotely through the key fob. It features 10 airbags, Highway Driving Assist II, Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and more.

Globally, the G80 luxury sedan will be powered by three engine options which include two petrol engines and one diesel offering. The standard engine is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor that develops 304hp and 422Nm of torque. The higher-spec engine is a 3.5-litre turbo V6 that churns out 280hp and 530Nm of torque. The diesel offering is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit that develops 210hp and 441Nm of torque. Genesis weirdly has not mentioned the kind of automatic transmissions will be offered with the engine. However, these engines are likely to use an 8-speed automatic transmission to send power to the rear wheels, to the optional all-wheel-drive system.

While Hyundai did introduce the Genesis brand in India at the 2018 Auto Expo in order to gauge customer response, Hyundai India has not confirmed if wishes to commit the new luxury brand in the market as yet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.