2021 Formula 1: Going by a new formula

What can you take from million-dollar cars going around in circles? Apparently, a lot. While Formula 1 is considered a rich sport, a lot many innovations have trickled down the road. The paddle shifters, usually a feature in automatic cars, is derived from F1, so is the efficient hybrid and breaking technologies for electrics and semi-electrics. Moreover, the use of connected devices is now finding a way to build smart cities and smarter transit systems. One of the major innovations, though, has been to make fridges cooler. F1 technology is being used by supermarkets like Tesco for its fridge installations. Williams and Aerofoil have designed a retrofittable aerofoil system to keep more cool air inside the refrigerator cabinet, thereby saving energy.

As the F1 moves to a new era, many are wary that the sport, which has harboured so many innovations, may not be able to do so given new regulations. While the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), governing body for motor-sport, after many deliberations decided to bring in new rules for 2021 season, to revive the sport, there is a downside too. FIA, to make the sport more competitive has introduced budget caps for teams. While earlier rich teams like Ferrari and Mercedes had an advantage as they spent big bucks, now, under the new rules, they would not be allowed to spend over a prescribed limit of $175 million. More important, they would have to adhere to only a limited number of car upgrades over race weekends and in-season aero upgrades. The cars will also come equipped with standardised parts and restricted gearboxes to minimise R&D.

All this will make the likes of McLaren compete with a Mercedes, but this may also mean that companies stop innovation spends. F1 has promised greener and more hybrid cars, which is undoubtedly a plus, with restrictions, it is difficult to ascertain how much leeway companies would have in terms of innovations. In six years, F1 cars were able to achieve a thermal efficiency—a yardstick to measure an internal combustion engine—of over 50%, a 20 percentage point jump. Mercedes was credited with developing the most efficient combustion engine ever. Similarly, the energy efficiency of lithium-ion batteries increased from 37% to 96% within a decade.

One also has to consider that had it not been for the caps, the sport would have died a slow death. People are tired of seeing either the red or silver on the podium, there is hardly any excitement left, and with race stewards imposing penalties for slightest of infractions, racing is becoming monotonous. The new rules will undoubtedly breathe fresh life into the sport. They may also spur innovation, that too, within means. The hybrid technology that Mercedes deployed only came into effect in the top models of its cars (S-Class) and only after several years of F1 using it. The paddle shifters were introduced in F1 in the 1980s and only found their way in cars in the early 2000s.

It is difficult to go back on innovation once you start treading down the path. The teams may not have as much money as they did in the past, but frugal innovation shall also mean an easy trickle down—car manufacturer will not have to wait for years or decades to incorporate innovations. Also, more such ideas will find a way to other fields. Singapore till now has been the only country to incorporate the F1 connected technology to its mass transit system, at a cheaper cost India may be able to do it. Fridges, not just in UK, can be cooler, energy saving and efficient.

F1 is only becoming more competitive and more approachable.