2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles’ 1966 Daytona victory

Inspired by the bold white, black and red exterior of the 1966 endurance-winning Ford GT40 MK II race car, the new 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition features Frozen White exterior paint with exposed carbon fiber hood adding stark contrast.

August 17, 2020

The only LeMans-winning supercar to come from America, Ford GT is set to get two new enhancements – a Heritage Edition for the first time with colours inspired by the original car that won the endurance race at the 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental Race, and a new Studio Collection package. The two new variants of the Ford GT were the highlights of the 2020 Peterson Car Week – a virtual event that went on for 25 hours with original content from manufacturers and enthusiasts.

Deliveries of the 2021 model year Ford GT begin in early 2021, with Ford GT production wrapping up in 2022.

First-ever Daytona-inspired Ford GT Heritage Edition: The latest Heritage Edition is a tribute to the winner of the 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental, where Ford achieved its first 24-hour endurance win, which is captured in the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari” – or “Le Mans ’66,” as it is known in Europe.

Co-drivers Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby led a 1-2-3-5 Ford domination at Daytona, kicking off a magical season for the Ford GT40 MK II, with additional 1-2-3 wins at Sebring and Le Mans. This Heritage Edition is the first to feature a livery famous for a race other than Le Mans.

All-new Ford GT Studio Collection graphics package: Ford Performance also pulled the wraps off an exclusive series new to the supercar lineup, the Ford GT Studio Collection. This all-new graphics package with customizable colors highlights key styling elements, including the functional cooling ducts that helps the 2021 Ford GT deliver all 660 horsepower during the most strenuous, high-temperature sessions at the track.

Its unique exterior graphics package was born of a design collaboration between Ford Performance and Ford GT manufacturer, Multimatic. It reflects the input of Garen Nicoghosian, Multimatic design head, who has worked on the Ford GT program since its genesis.

Only 40 cars are slated to receive the Studio Collection package across the 2021 and 2022 model years. The body and graphics can be customized with seven standard colors or further personalized with an extended palette offering endless color combinations for even greater exclusivity.

