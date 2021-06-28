2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

While there are no interior images to suggest the same, we assume that Ford will move to a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay compatibility

By:June 28, 2021 11:57 AM
Image source: Teambhp

It is no secret that Ford India is readying a facelift of the Ecosport SUV. While an all-new model can be expected two years later, this facelift will help keep things fresh for the Blue Oval until then. Recently, a Teambhp reader spotted the 2021 facelifted Ford Ecosport doing its test runs. The images do show a revised front end that now gets L-shaped LED DRLs, new bumpers, a slightly less aggressive grille design and adoption of five-spoke alloy wheels. This is the Ecosport’s second facelift and likely the last as well. One of the cars that was being tested had a dual-tone paint scheme so expecting the same on the final version wouldn’t be off. The Ford Ecosport facelift is likely to make its way down to the Indian market during this festive season. The report suggests that there will not be any interior changes.

Image source: Teambhp

While there are no interior images to suggest the same, we assume that Ford will move to a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay compatibility. Not only this, Ford India will retain the petrol as well as diesel engine options that are present now. This means the 1.5-litre petrol with 120hp and 149Nm as well as the 99hp/215Nm, diesel. While the petrol will be offered with a manual as well as automatic transmissions, the diesel will only get the stickshift. It will though be a good move if Ford India offers an automatic for the diesel engine too.

The EcoSport is one of the priciest sub-4m SUVs with no commensurate increase in the kit. Ford India may want to aggressively price the facelift and given the move from BS4 to BS6 barely resulted in a price hike, we expect the facelift to not be too costly. The competition though offers more value-for-money.

Image source: Teambhp

