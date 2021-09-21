2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are two famous names around 4X4 enthusiasts in the country. With the new Force Gurkha right at the showroom doors, here's a spec comparison of the two behemoths.

By:September 21, 2021 11:35 AM
2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar

 

The 2021 Force Gurkha is all prepped up to go on sale in the Indian market soon. In the new-gen avatar, the off-roader continues to don a familiar silhouette and the outfit, but the overall design seems fresh. It won’t be wrong to say that Force has managed to preserve the essence of the Gurkha while updating it quite thoroughly. The updated Gurkha will take on the second-gen Mahindra Thar in the Indian market. The latter has been enjoying a super-warm response from the Indian audience ever since it went on sale. The Thar currently has a long waiting period of roughly eight months. But will the new Force Gurkha be able to drive Thar buyers towards itself? Well, this remains to be answered when we get our hands on it. For now, here’s a detailed spec comparison of the 2021 Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar.

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar – Dimensions

Road presence is an important aspect of SUVs. For vehicles like the Gurkha and the Thar, it becomes even more considerate. To begin with, the Gurkha seems like the bigger car here. It measures 4,116 mm in length, 1,812 mm in width, and 2,075 mm in height. The Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, is 3,985 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, and 1,844 mm tall. However, it is the Gurkha that has a 50 mm shorter wheelbase here at 2,400 mm only.

Mahindra Thar offroad

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar – Offroading credentials

Beginning with the ground clearance, the Thar leaps ahead of the Force Gurkha in this regard. The Thar sits 226 mm over the ground, whereas the Gurkha has a ground clearance of 205 mm only. Also, the Gurkha has approach and departure angles of 37-degree and 33-degree, respectively. On the Thar, the approach angle is 41.8 degrees, while the departure angle is 36.8 degrees.

Ramp-over angles for the Thar and Gurkha are 27-degree and 25-degree, respectively. Moreover, it is the new Gurkha which is the heavier of the two. It tips the scale at 2,175 kilos, whereas the Thar weighs 1783 kg. Talking of water wading depth, the Gurkha can make its way through streams as high as 700 mm, whereas the Thar has a wading depth of 650 mm.

Force Gurkha Water Wading Depth

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar – Engine & gearbox

Unlike the Mahindra Thar, which is offered with both petrol and diesel engine choices, the Gurkha features an oil burner as its sole engine option. The diesel engine on the Gurkha displaces 2,596cc to belt out 91 Hp and 250 Nm. Filtering these numbers to the wheels is a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the Thar, buyers get a 2.2L oil burner that produces a peak power output of 130 Hp and max torque of 300 Nm. Interestingly, it is available with two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Both of these off-roaders come with a 4X4 drivetrain along with a low-range transfer case as standard fitment. However, it is the Force Gurkha that features lockable front and rear differentials. On the Thar, only the rear differential features an auto-locking mechanism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M, Aerox 155 India Launch LIVE: Yamaha to drop three 155cc bombs today!

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi-Scooter India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens its first experience centre in Goa, 17th in India: All details

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Yamaha R15 V4, R15M India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

New 2021 Ducati Monster bookings open: India launch date out

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Now customize your Royal Enfield riding jacket through MiY program, here's how

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Missed buying Ola electric scooter? Sales to resume on this date

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nexzu Rompus+ Ownership Review: Electrifying the bicycle experience

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Nitin Gadkari's 170 kmph test drive at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Benefits explained

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Tata Safari Gold Edition launched at Rs. 21.89 lakh: Looks blingy!

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

Ather Energy Inaugurates its largest Indian experience centre in Coimbatore

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

125cc City Bike Battle! TVS Raider vs Honda SP125 vs Hero Glamour vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

Hyundai Casper Micro SUV launched in South Korea: Will it come to India?

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

PM Modi celebrates 71st Birthday: Here's all about his set of wheels

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters to get costlier by this much starting 20th September

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?

TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review: Can it ‘Shine’ with all that ‘Glamour’?