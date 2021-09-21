2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar: Specs Compared

Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha are two famous names around 4X4 enthusiasts in the country. With the new Force Gurkha right at the showroom doors, here's a spec comparison of the two behemoths.

The 2021 Force Gurkha is all prepped up to go on sale in the Indian market soon. In the new-gen avatar, the off-roader continues to don a familiar silhouette and the outfit, but the overall design seems fresh. It won’t be wrong to say that Force has managed to preserve the essence of the Gurkha while updating it quite thoroughly. The updated Gurkha will take on the second-gen Mahindra Thar in the Indian market. The latter has been enjoying a super-warm response from the Indian audience ever since it went on sale. The Thar currently has a long waiting period of roughly eight months. But will the new Force Gurkha be able to drive Thar buyers towards itself? Well, this remains to be answered when we get our hands on it. For now, here’s a detailed spec comparison of the 2021 Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar.

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar – Dimensions

Road presence is an important aspect of SUVs. For vehicles like the Gurkha and the Thar, it becomes even more considerate. To begin with, the Gurkha seems like the bigger car here. It measures 4,116 mm in length, 1,812 mm in width, and 2,075 mm in height. The Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, is 3,985 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, and 1,844 mm tall. However, it is the Gurkha that has a 50 mm shorter wheelbase here at 2,400 mm only.

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar – Offroading credentials

Beginning with the ground clearance, the Thar leaps ahead of the Force Gurkha in this regard. The Thar sits 226 mm over the ground, whereas the Gurkha has a ground clearance of 205 mm only. Also, the Gurkha has approach and departure angles of 37-degree and 33-degree, respectively. On the Thar, the approach angle is 41.8 degrees, while the departure angle is 36.8 degrees.

Ramp-over angles for the Thar and Gurkha are 27-degree and 25-degree, respectively. Moreover, it is the new Gurkha which is the heavier of the two. It tips the scale at 2,175 kilos, whereas the Thar weighs 1783 kg. Talking of water wading depth, the Gurkha can make its way through streams as high as 700 mm, whereas the Thar has a wading depth of 650 mm.

2021 Force Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar – Engine & gearbox

Unlike the Mahindra Thar, which is offered with both petrol and diesel engine choices, the Gurkha features an oil burner as its sole engine option. The diesel engine on the Gurkha displaces 2,596cc to belt out 91 Hp and 250 Nm. Filtering these numbers to the wheels is a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the Thar, buyers get a 2.2L oil burner that produces a peak power output of 130 Hp and max torque of 300 Nm. Interestingly, it is available with two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Both of these off-roaders come with a 4X4 drivetrain along with a low-range transfer case as standard fitment. However, it is the Force Gurkha that features lockable front and rear differentials. On the Thar, only the rear differential features an auto-locking mechanism.

