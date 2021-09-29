2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen’s low-cost lookalike

Force Gurkha is one of the most capable off-roaders that are on sale in the country today. Here are the top 5 features of the Force Gurkha that strengthen its globe-trotting capabilities.

2021 Force Gurkha is now on sale in India at a price tag of Rs. 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom. The offroader now comes with a host of changes over the model it replaces. Nevertheless, it still dons the age-old boxy silhouette that reminds us of the Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen, often referred to as G-Wagen. In the new avatar, the Force Gurkha gets an updated chassis and body shell, along with a longer feature list. Interestingly, we could find out the top 5 features of the Force Gurkha from its long list, which are not available in any other car of its segment. Take a read of the list below to know about them.

Front and rear differential lockers

In the sport of off-roading, a locking differential is the most potent hardware of all. The Gurkha, in its new-gen rendition, continues to come with front and rear locking differentials. It is the only Indian vehicle that gets two locking differentials. For starters, a differential locker overrules the mechanism of a differential when the locker is activated. With a locker engaged, both wheels of the axle rotate at the same speed.

Captain chairs for second row

To ensure that second-row occupants are in utmost comfort, the 2021 Force Gurkha gets captain chairs. These are the same units that are used for the front row as well.

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Another mention on this list is the tyre pressure monitoring system. Well, the Gurkha gets one now, and we believe the feature will come in handy while going off the road. It lets the user know if a tyre is running at lower/higher pressure than required.

700mm water wading depth

Yes! The Gurkha can make its way through water levels as high as 700mm. Helping it do so is the snorkel, which comes as a standard fitment from the factory itself. In its segment, no other vehicle comes with a factory-fitted snorkel or a water wading depth of 700mm.

500L boot space

Off-roaders with short wheelbase generally have a small boot space. In fact, in most cases, it is hardly usable. Force designers, however, have performed the job quite well, as the 2021 Gurkha comes with a trunk volume of 500L with all seats in place. It is the best-in-class figure. Moreover, Force is offering a roof rack to elevate the practicality quotient of the Gurkha.

