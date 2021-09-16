2021 Citroen C3 Global Unveil Live: First-ever made in India Citroen specs, features, images

  1. Auto
New Citroen C3 Global Unveil Today Live, Citroen C3 Specifications, Features, Images Live: Citroen made its Indian debut with the C5 Aircross, and the brand is now unveiling its next product for the Indian market.

By: | Updated: September 16, 2021 11:37:28 am
2021 Citroen C3 SUV Global Unveil Today Live Updates: Citroen is all set to take the covers off its second offering for the Indian market. The compact SUV will also be the first-ever Citroen to be manufactured at the brand’s Tamil Nadu-based production unit. The C3 is reportedly developed specifically for markets like India and more. For now, the brand has released a digital teaser of its forthcoming SUV, wherein it can be seen showing off its split-type LED DRLS, and they look elegant for the most part. Also, the headlamps will don a vertically split-type architecture to stay true to the modern design cues. The compact SUV is expected to don a funky attire, as is the case with most Citroen products. The C3 will lock horns with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and more. So, follow this space for more on the Citroen C3.

    11:37 (IST)16 Sep 2021
    Welcome to the Citroen C3 unveiling's LIVE blog!

    Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the live blog of Citroen C3 unveiling, which is scheduled for today.  The C3 remains under the veils for now. However, it will drop them soon in a few hours. The brand has shared a teaser image of its upcoming SUV, which sheds light on some of its design details. For more updates on the C3's unveil, stay tuned to this space.

    The Citroen C3 is preparing to make its global unveil today. It will the brand's second product in the Indian lineup and will rival the likes of other compact SUVs that are already on sale in the Indian market. With the C3, Citroen is targeting to grab a share of one of the biggest pies of the Indian automotive space - the sub-4m compact SUV segment.

