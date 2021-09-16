2021 Citroen C3 Global Unveil Live: First-ever made in India Citroen specs, features, images

2021 Citroen C3 SUV Global Unveil Today Live Updates: Citroen is all set to take the covers off its second offering for the Indian market. The compact SUV will also be the first-ever Citroen to be manufactured at the brand’s Tamil Nadu-based production unit. The C3 is reportedly developed specifically for markets like India and more. For now, the brand has released a digital teaser of its forthcoming SUV, wherein it can be seen showing off its split-type LED DRLS, and they look elegant for the most part. Also, the headlamps will don a vertically split-type architecture to stay true to the modern design cues. The compact SUV is expected to don a funky attire, as is the case with most Citroen products. The C3 will lock horns with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and more. So, follow this space for more on the Citroen C3.

