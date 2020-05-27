2021 BMW X2 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid unveiled: New styling and 57 km electric range

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 7:04:05 PM

BMW today took the wraps off a number of its 2021 models including the X2 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) which can be driven some 57 km on electric-only mode. It joins the X1 xDrive25e in the lineup and has the same powertrain but packaged in a slightly sleeker-looking design and styling. BMW will start introducing X2 xDrive25e in the markets from July this year.

The X2 xDrive25e PHEV has a combined output of 220 hp and 385 Nm of torque with an all-wheel-drive system. The front axle is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine and the rear wheels draw power from an electric motor. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e sprints from a standing start to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e boasts new design and equipment features which are also available for the conventionally powered variants. There is a new exterior colour called Phytonic Blue metallic and it gets LED headlamps now with integrated bad-weather light. Customers can also opt for a Business Package that includes real-time traffic information.

BMW say that within city usage of the new X2 xDrive25e can be easily done electric only. Optional BMW i Wallbox allows complete charging of the fully discharged high-voltage battery in 3.2 hours. Also, the BMW Charging card offers access to the world’s largest network of public charging stations.

The new BMW X2 xDrive25e enables electric driving in three operating modes – Auto eDrive standard setting that optimises the use of both power units, the Max eDrive mode makes maximum use of the electric drive up to a speed of 135 km/h, and the Save Battery mode enables the driver to save battery capacity for later use when driving in purely electric mode.

Standard equipment onboard the new X2 xDrive25e including 17-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, auxiliary air conditioning and hybrid-specific has readouts on the Control Display. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e is now open for order in international markets in Advantage, Advantage Plus, M Sport and M Sport X trims and virtually all options of the ICE-powered BMW X2 are available for the plug-in hybrid model.

