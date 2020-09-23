2021 BMW M3 Sedan, M4 Coupé revealed: 503 hp and radical new looks!

2021 BMW M3 and BMW M4 face strong competitors including the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the Audi RS5 Sportback, and they'll start arriving at dealers next March.

2021 version of two of the most important sports cars in BMW’s lineup, BMW M3 and BMW M4, have been unveiled and for their sixth generation, the designers and engineers have taken a whole new approach. The first thing to draw attention (also because we’re already thinking about it) is the kidney grille on the two which has been propped up with some bold lines on the bonnet. It takes a while to make up your mind whether you like the change.

But then, the now chunkier snout holds a new twin-turbocharged straight-six that makes 503 hp in the Competition model that claims 0-100 km/h in under four seconds. So, the 2021 M3 and M4 complete with an updated interior with sport bucket seats and enhanced features, are both more than just sportier exterior upgrades.

Both BMW M3 and M4 come with a carbon fibre roof as standard and an optional no-cost moonroof. The two get M-specific front and side splitters, and 18″ up front and 19″ out back staggered wheels (19″ and 20″ for the Competition). BMW will also offer an optional M Carbon package that includes more lightweight stuff, and a Shadowline option which includes a dark finish for mirrors, rear spoiler, and tailpipes.

The new BMW M3 and M4 are powered by the same 3.0-liter inline-six engine that makes 473 hp and 550 Nm in the standard M models, allowing it to do 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The more powerful Competition models get 503 hp and 650 Nm, sprinting to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. This is 59 hp and 99 Nm of torque more than the previous models. Both versions have electronically limited top speeds of 250 km/h or 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s package selected.

BMW M3 gets a new colour option, Isle of Man Green metallic and the BMW M4 gets Sao Paolo Yellow as a new colour option although customers can choose from Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Oxide Grey, Portimao Blue, Toronto Red, Tanzanite Blue II, Individual Dravit Grey, Individual Frozen Brilliant White, and Individual Frozen Portimao Blue.

