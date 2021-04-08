2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched in India at Rs 67.90 lakh: Variants, specs, features, price

The new BMW 6 Series GT will be offered in three trims and is being produced locally at the company’s plant in Chennai. The new model comes with additional features and styling updates along with a slight increase in price.

The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan is being offered with three engine options across three trims. The base 630i M Sport costs Rs 67.90 lakh while the 620d Luxury Line and 630d M Sport cost Rs 68.90 lakh and Rs 77.90 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom). This new model from BMW will mostly face competition from the recently launched Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new BMW 6 Series GT has the same silhouette as the previous model but minor tweaks have been made to the exterior. You get a decently sized kidney grille at the front and the headlamps have L-shaped DRLs in them. The front bumper looks sharper and has a more chiselled appearance. On this side, you will find a sloping roofline that merges into the boot which has a retractable spoiler. BMW is offering the new 6 Series GT with a choice of 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels. The car also comes with distinct-looking blue coloured M SPort brake callipers.

BMW 630i and BMW 620d come with Natural Leather Dakota trim with fine wood trims and BMW 630d can be had with Nappa leather upholstery with diamond stitching. The seats have electric adjustment and memory function on the driver as well as the passenger side. The new 6 Series GT gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional and has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that displays a host of information. There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit as well and it now supports wireless Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay. As usual, you also get gesture controls, ambient mood lighting and a wireless charger for mobiles just like other BMW cars.

Even the rear seat occupants get two 10.25-inch touchscreen displays that have a Blu-ray player, two USB ports and screen mirroring function. The bench at the back can be electrically reclined to offer better seating posture. There is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system for one’s aural pleasures. There is a dual-pane panoramic sunroof to make the cabin feel airy as well. The boot space has a capacity of 600-litres but the spare wheel eats into some of the boot capacity. The rear seats are 40/20/41 split and can be folded to increase the boost volume to 1800-litres.

Not only do you get reverse parking sensors and camera, but you also get remote control parking function with the new 6 Series GT. One can let the vehicle park itself in a tight spot by either sitting inside or by using the BMW Display Key.

You can get the new 6 Series GT with a number of engine options. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine makes 258hp and 400Nm and can go from 0 to 100kmph in 6.5 seconds. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine found in the 620d produces 190hp of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque. Then we have the top-of-the-line 630d variant which gets a bigger 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine which spits out 265hp and 620Nm of peak torque. This results in a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 6.1 seconds only. All three engines come with an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission and paddle shifters. The 6 Series GT also comes with five driving modes – Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+ and Adaptive. Air suspension comes as standard on this luxury sedan.

As for safety features, BMW has not skimped out on them and has loaded the new 6 Series GT with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors and ISOFIX mounts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.