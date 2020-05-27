2021 BMW 5 Series facelift unveiled: New look, new features & a plug-in hybrid variant

BMW has sold over 600,000 units of the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring worldwide since the current model generation was launched. The new BMW 5 Series will be launched in July 2020.

BMW today unveiled the 2021 5 Series facelift with a host of upgrades to the design and interior, along with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid variant. Like the new BMW 5 Series sedan, the new BMW 5 Series Touring will now also be available with a plug-in hybrid drive system. The use of mild hybrid technology with a 48V starter-generator will be rolled out to all models with a four- or six-cylinder engine.

On the inside, the most important change is the display and operation system, which now also encompasses a Control Display measuring up to 12.3 inches. It now also gets BMW Operating System 7 which brings owners the services of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Other feature upgrades include the optional Steering and Lane Control Assistant – with Active Navigation and the likewise new automatic formation of emergency lane functions as driver assistance systems.

BMW has sold over 600,000 units of the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring worldwide since the current model generation was launched. The new BMW 5 Series will be launched in July 2020.

The 5 Series facelift range engine options would include a four-cylinder petrol tuned to make 184 hp in the 520i and 251 hp in the 530i, and a 334 hp six-cylinder in the 540i. The 530i and 540i are available with standard rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD). The four-wheel-drive M550i xDrive comes with a turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 that makes 530 hp with 0-100 kph sprint time of 4 seconds.

On the diesel front, there are three options – a four-cylinder tuned to put out 190 hp in the 520d and two six-cylinder units that produce 285 hp in the 530d and 340 hp in the 540d xDrive. The 520d and 530d come with standard RWD or optional AWD, while the 540d is only available with AWD.

The BMW 530e petrol-electric plug-in hybrid will get RWD layout as standard but with optional AWD. It is powered by BMW’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with a combined output of 251 hp and 292 hp available briefly if XtraBoost function is used. WLTP-certified electric-only range is up to 68 km.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

A four-wheel-drive 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid has been added to the lineup. This uses the same 251 hp 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 108 hp electric motor as the 7 Series plugin hybrid. Combines output is 394 hp with a 0-100 kph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed limited to 250 kph. Electric-only range is up to 56 km.

The BMW kidney grille is bigger in width and height and now it drops down further into the front apron – framed by a single-piece surround. It gets U- or optionally L-shaped daytime lights and new full-LED headlamps including adaptive cornering function, BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling high beam with matrix technology, and optional High-beam Assistant.

The new 5 Series now gets a 10.25-inch as standard or optional 12.3-inch Control Display, newly designed controls on the centre console and the standard sports leather steering wheel with newly arranged multifunction buttons. Standard equipment for the new BMW 5 Series Sedan includes automatic climate control with extended features.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.