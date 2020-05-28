2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé reveals edgy new design in teaser: Digital world debut on 2 June

The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe will be positioned as much more than a sibling of the 3 Series saloon which it shares the platform with. It will have a distinctive new design more on the lines of BMW Concept 4.

BMW today released a teaser image of its new upcoming 4 Series Coupe, revealing its nose that highlights an edgy new design theory. The face is marked by a new kidney grille that is now more vertically oriented, unlike what we see on the BMW 3 Series. BMW 4 Series will be positioned as a car with a radically different design than the 3 Series saloon with which it shares its platform. The manufacturer has now confirmed that the coupe will make its global debut on 2 June on digital platforms.

Not much about the new BMW 4 Series Coupe has been published yet. It has, however, been photographed on the Nurburgring wearing light camouflage undergoing handling tests. Set to go on sale later this year, 2021 4 Series Coupe will likely come with options of four- and six-cylinder power sources. The coupe will be followed by a convertible and the M4.

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe will sit lower than its four-door counterpart by 57mm and will boast a sloping roofline and flat tail much like the BMW 8 Series Coupe. It could look quite like the BMW Concept 4 that was unveiled Frankfurt Motor Show.

The top trim of the new 4 Series – M440i xDrive Coupe will come powered by a 374 hp straight-six engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology to boost acceleration. The electric motor will provide an additional 11 hp of boost which would mean the 4 Series will be super quick off the line.

BMW on 27 May unveiled its 2021 models including the new BMW 5 Series and BMW X2 PHEV, along with Mini Countryman. BMW has sold over 600,000 units of the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring worldwide since the current model generation was launched. The manufacturer will begin the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series in July 2020.

