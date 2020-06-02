2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

While the new 2021 BMW 4 Series would share the platform and engine lineup with its four-door sibling 3 Series, the design and styling are completely distinctive - especially due to the large and sharp kidney grille.

By:Updated: June 2, 2020 12:36:46 PM

bmw 4 series coupe launch

BMW dropped a teaser last week of the new upcoming 4 Series Coupe letting fans see the new grille design and confirming the launch date to 2 June, id est today. But before we get to see the real deal, BMWorldM Instagram page posted some pictures of what appears to be a brochure of the new 4 Series Coupe, revealing pretty much most of the car. Like the outgoing car, the new 4 Series is built on the CLAR platform that it shares with the BMW 3 Series. While it could share the entire engine range with its four-door sibling, design and styling on the 4 Series are completely distinctive compared to the 3 Series, especially with a large and edgy new grille. The digital launch of the new BMW 4 Series Coupe will take place tonight at 21:30 (IST). Head over to the BMW Facebook page to catch them live.

It shares the chassis with the BMW 3 Series, however, BMW say that it has been specially tuned for sharper handling while retaining “excellent” comfort levels. The new BMW 4 Series Coupe will now sit lower than the 3 Series by 57mm and will boast a sloping roofline and flat tail much like the BMW 8 Series Coupe. The design and styling remind of the BMW Concept 4 that was unveiled Frankfurt Motor Show.

Set to go on sale later this year, 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe will likely come with options of four- and six-cylinder power sources. The coupe will be followed by a convertible and the M4.

Also read: 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift unveiled: New look, new features & a plug-in hybrid variant

The top trim of the new 4 Series – M440i xDrive Coupe will come powered by a 374 hp straight-six engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology to boost acceleration. The electric motor will provide an additional 11 hp of boost which would mean the 4 Series will be super quick off the line.

BMW on 27 May unveiled its 2021 models including the new BMW 5 Series and BMW X2 PHEV, along with Mini Countryman. The manufacturer will begin the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series in July 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield sold 18,429 motorcycles as lockdown eases

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Honda Cars sells 375 units in May 2020: 1,900 units delivered since Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how