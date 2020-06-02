2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé leaked in brochure images: Digital launch today

While the new 2021 BMW 4 Series would share the platform and engine lineup with its four-door sibling 3 Series, the design and styling are completely distinctive - especially due to the large and sharp kidney grille.

BMW dropped a teaser last week of the new upcoming 4 Series Coupe letting fans see the new grille design and confirming the launch date to 2 June, id est today. But before we get to see the real deal, BMWorldM Instagram page posted some pictures of what appears to be a brochure of the new 4 Series Coupe, revealing pretty much most of the car. Like the outgoing car, the new 4 Series is built on the CLAR platform that it shares with the BMW 3 Series. While it could share the entire engine range with its four-door sibling, design and styling on the 4 Series are completely distinctive compared to the 3 Series, especially with a large and edgy new grille. The digital launch of the new BMW 4 Series Coupe will take place tonight at 21:30 (IST). Head over to the BMW Facebook page to catch them live.

It shares the chassis with the BMW 3 Series, however, BMW say that it has been specially tuned for sharper handling while retaining “excellent” comfort levels. The new BMW 4 Series Coupe will now sit lower than the 3 Series by 57mm and will boast a sloping roofline and flat tail much like the BMW 8 Series Coupe. The design and styling remind of the BMW Concept 4 that was unveiled Frankfurt Motor Show.

Set to go on sale later this year, 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe will likely come with options of four- and six-cylinder power sources. The coupe will be followed by a convertible and the M4.

Also read: 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift unveiled: New look, new features & a plug-in hybrid variant

The top trim of the new 4 Series – M440i xDrive Coupe will come powered by a 374 hp straight-six engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology to boost acceleration. The electric motor will provide an additional 11 hp of boost which would mean the 4 Series will be super quick off the line.

BMW on 27 May unveiled its 2021 models including the new BMW 5 Series and BMW X2 PHEV, along with Mini Countryman. The manufacturer will begin the market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series in July 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.