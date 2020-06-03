2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

BMW has revealed its massive new kidney grille design with the latest generation 4 Series Coupe model and it has the internet talking about it, for better or worse. The new grille design is something nearly all carmakers are beginning to adapt because the largest car market in the world - China likes them.

Published: June 3, 2020 11:29:47 AM

The BMW 4 Series Coupe has been updated with a brand new version as the Bavarian automaker has debuted the second-generation model of the two-door coupe. While the new 4 Series brings a lot of new tech to the mix, the world can’t help but take notice of the massive front grille that has everyone talking about it. BMW showcased the design study in September 2019, where it showed the bold massive kidney grille design and promised to put it into production. Everyone who doesn’t live in China criticised the move, but BMW stuck to its guns and went along anyway so here we are with the new design direction for BMW’s 4 Series model.

While the grille design may be controversial, let’s take a look at everything else it comes with, in the new BMW 4 Series. Flanking that grille are new sleek headlamps with Laser light beams and the aggressively styled LED DRLs. The 4 Series is larger in size than before and that translates to relatively usable rear seats, although headroom would be quite limited. Unlike the exterior, the cabin has a more understated appearance, quite similar to the 3 Series model with all the latest tech, but the 4 Series is the first BMW to feature Android Auto which will be offered alongside Apple CarPlay. The boot space is the same as before with 440-litres, but the design has been tweaked to make it easier to load and unload luggage.

All the diesel engines and the 6-cylinder petrol engines in the new BMW 4 Series are equipped with a 48v mild-hybrid system.

Under the bonnet, you will find a series of petrol and diesel engines son offer. There are two 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol options with the 420i making 184hp and 300Nm of torque while the 430i develops 258hp and 400Nm of torque. The M440i features a twin-turbo 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbo that develops 374hp and 500Nm of torque and it comes with all-wheel drive and does 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Diesel options include a 420d with a 190hp 2.0-litre turbo motor, a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel in the 430d and a twin-turbo version of the same engine in the M440d. All the diesel engines and the 6-cylinder petrol engines in the new 4 Series are equipped with a 48v mild-hybrid system. All engines in the 4 Series will only be offered with automatic transmissions.

The 4 Series will go on sale globally by October this year to rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and the Audi A5 Coupe. While it is not confirmed to arrive in India as yet, BMW India could introduce the sportier M440i and M440d in India to rival the C43 AMG Coupe. Although the full-blown M4 model is likely to be launched in India after it officially makes its debut.

