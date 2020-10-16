2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Audi India’s next model launch is now expected to be the S5 Sportback four-door sports coupe. The launch is expected sometime in November 2020.

The Audi S5 Sportback is poised to be the sixth model launch for the German brand in India this year. Audi India has just introduced its new entry-level SUV the Audi Q2. At the virtual launch of the brand new model, Audi quietly slid in a teaser image of its upcoming model which is now expected to be the Audi S5 Sportback. During the virtual launch, Audi flashed an image of the upcoming model as an obscure teaser. The image although keeps a lot in the dark, some design elements make it quite obvious that it is the S5 Sportback. During the event, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India mentioned that while the automaker has just introduced the new Q2, it is already looking ahead to the next launched lined up for this year itself. This is when the obscure image of the S5 Sportback was flashed.

The image makes it clear that the subject is the S5 Sportback. The design cues like the single-frame honeycomb grille, sleek LED headlamps with the signature DRLs are one of the biggest giveaways. The sloping roofline with the four-door layout along with the visible 19-inch alloy wheels don’t do much to conceal the model’s distinct identity.

Audi India has confirmed that the next launch will happen this year itself. Sense would suggest the Audi S5 Sportback would be introduced before Diwali to cash in on the annual festive season spike in demand. The S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine that delivers 349hp and 500Nm of torque. The S5 Sportback can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The Audi S5 Sportback, last time around brought its A5 Sportback and A5 cabriolet along. Whether Audi will bring the standard and convertible models this time around has not been mentioned at the moment.

