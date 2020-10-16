2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Audi India’s next model launch is now expected to be the S5 Sportback four-door sports coupe. The launch is expected sometime in November 2020.

By:October 16, 2020 6:17 PM
2021-Audi-A5-S5-Sportback-India-launch-november-teaser

The Audi S5 Sportback is poised to be the sixth model launch for the German brand in India this year. Audi India has just introduced its new entry-level SUV the Audi Q2. At the virtual launch of the brand new model, Audi quietly slid in a teaser image of its upcoming model which is now expected to be the Audi S5 Sportback. During the virtual launch, Audi flashed an image of the upcoming model as an obscure teaser. The image although keeps a lot in the dark, some design elements make it quite obvious that it is the S5 Sportback. During the event, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India mentioned that while the automaker has just introduced the new Q2, it is already looking ahead to the next launched lined up for this year itself. This is when the obscure image of the S5 Sportback was flashed.

Audi-S5_Sportback_2020

The image makes it clear that the subject is the S5 Sportback. The design cues like the single-frame honeycomb grille, sleek LED headlamps with the signature DRLs are one of the biggest giveaways. The sloping roofline with the four-door layout along with the visible 19-inch alloy wheels don’t do much to conceal the model’s distinct identity.

Audi India has confirmed that the next launch will happen this year itself. Sense would suggest the Audi S5 Sportback would be introduced before Diwali to cash in on the annual festive season spike in demand. The S5 Sportback will be powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 TFSI engine that delivers 349hp and 500Nm of torque. The S5 Sportback can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The Audi S5 Sportback, last time around brought its A5 Sportback and A5 cabriolet along. Whether Audi will bring the standard and convertible models this time around has not been mentioned at the moment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment

JK Tyre bets big on puncture-proof tyres: Procures international-spec testing equipment