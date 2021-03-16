2021 Audi S5 Sportback Launch date and engine specs confirmed

The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback is set to make a comeback in the India market on March 22, 2021. It will give stiff competition to the recently launched BMW M340i xDrive.

Audi India has announced the launch date for their 2021 S5 Sportback in India. The sedan is set to launch on March 22, 2021 and it was confirmed by an Instagram post on the company’s page. The last Audi S5 Sportback that came to India was launched all the way back in 2017. This new iteration gets a few exterior tweaks and updates to the interior as well.

The teaser released by Audi shows the car in Turbo Blue paint scheme but we expect it to be offered in more colours. The new S5 Sportback will come with some S-specific elements like the large matte black honeycomb mesh grille studded with silver accents, angular bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts and a spoiler. Audi’s Matrix LED headlamps will come as standard on this car.

On the inside, the S5 Sportback will get all-black treatment and loads of space. A 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system will occupy the centre of the dashboard. There will also be a 12.2-inch digital MID for the driver. A 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with the S badge embedded in it will provide a touch of sportiness,

The S5 Sportback will get a 3.0-litre twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine which will be good for 354 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come with an 8-speed triptronic transmission and power will be sent to all four wheels thanks to Audi’s Quattro system. The S5 Sportback can reach 100 kmph from standstill in just 4.5 seconds and has its top speed limited to 250 kmph. It will also get 5 driving modes including Dynamic, Comfort, Efficiency, Auto and Individual.

The launch of the S5 Sportback comes hot on the heels of the launch of the BMW M340i xDrive in India. The two cars will be competing with each other and we expect Audi to price the S5 Sportback close to its competitors. The previous model was launched for Rs 70.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the 2021 model to cost around the same.

