2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launched at Rs 1.04 crore: Packs 450 ponies

Audi has just dropped the brand new RS5 in India. The RS5 has been launched as a 5-door Sportback model in the Indian market for the first time. The new model packs 450bhp and accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

Audi India has launched the brand new Audi RS5 Sportback. The sports sedan is priced at Rs 1.04 crore (ex-showroom). The 2021 Audi RS5 has been launched in the Sportback body style. Previous iterations of the RS5 in India have been only 2-door coupe versions. The new RS5 Sportback joins the RS7 and the RS Q8 in the fast Audi range in India. In addition to the spicy S5 Sportback launched recently.

The Audi RS5 packs a 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine. It is tuned to generate 450hp and 600Nm of torque, identical to the pre-facelift 2-door model which was earlier on sale in India. The same 8-speed automatic gearbox also continues on along with the Quattro all-wheel drive. All of this results in an 0-100km/h acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds. The RS5 Sportback will be limited to a top speed of 250km/h, but you could raise it to 280km/h with the optional performance package.

Compared to the older model, the new 2021 update to the RS5 includes new headlamps, re-profiled air intakes on the front bumper, and an even larger Audi signature grille than before. The wheel arches have also been flared out to accommodate the wider tyres that are available in 19 and 20-inch sizes. The rear features the sloping roofline, new LED tail lamps and a new design for the diffuser. All of this results in a more aggressive appearance for the RS5 Sportback from the outside.

The cabin is also well equipped. The design may be largely unchanged from before, but it gets a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest generation of Audi’s MMI operating system with haptic feedback. The touchscreen applications also remove the need for the old rotary controller on the centre console. The driver gets the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. In addition, the cabin gets special RS touches with subtle badges on the steering wheel and seats with Alcantara upholstery to help the occupants feel just a little more special.

The Audi RS5 Sportback will directly compete against the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 in the Indian market. Other Audi models expected to be launched soon include the all-new Q3, the Q5 and the Q7 SUVs. The all-new A3 compact sedan is also expected to be launched in India. Expect the convertible A3 to arrive as well like before.

