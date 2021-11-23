2021 Audi Q5 Facelift launched in India: Priced from Rs 58.93 lakh

The new 2021 Audi Q5 Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 58.93 lakh, ex-showroom. This German mid-size luxury SUV will rival the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, etc.

Audi has finally launched the facelifted Q5 in India today. The price of the new Audi Q5 Facelift starts at Rs 58.93 lakh, ex-showroom. Audi Q5 has been one of the best-selling SUVs for this German carmaker ever since its launch in the country in 2009. Now, the Q5 has made a comeback in India, in a facelifted avatar, after a long hiatus of around 1.5 years as it was discontinued in early 2020 post the implementation of BS6 emission norms. The Audi Q5 Facelift gets a host of cosmetic changes inside and out, some mechanical tweaks along with a bunch of new features.

Talking about the design, the facelifted Q5 SUV gets Audi’s new octagonal grille with six vertical chrome slats and revamped bumpers with brushed aluminium inserts. This luxury mid-size SUV also features new slimmer all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. Moving to the side profile, one can see that it gets new 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it sports new LED taillamps with subtle chrome accents. The overall silhouette of the Q5 Facelift remains the same as its predecessor but the new design elements give it a fresh appeal and brings it in line with the new Audi Q-range design language.

Also Read: 2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Review: The Q-ing is back

On the inside, the Audi Q5 Facelift gets a familiar cabin with minimal changes. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard is a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech. It even gets Audi’s new-gen MMI software. Some other features include a Virtual Cockpit Plus (digital instrument cluster), wireless charger, a Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system, a panoramic sunroof and safety features like eight airbags, etc. Talking about the powertrain, the new Audi Q5 Facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

This turbo-petrol motor develops 249 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power is channelled to all the wheels via Audi’s popular Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The new Audi Q5 Facelift has been launched in India in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology, with prices ranging between Rs 58.93 lakh – Rs 63.77 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and one can book it online or at their nearest Audi dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. It rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, etc.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.