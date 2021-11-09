2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open

The new Audi Q5 Facelift will be launched in India on November 23, 2021. The Q5 Facelift will be a petrol-only model and will be offered in two trim levels - Premium Plus and Technology.

Audi India has officially announced the launch date of the new Q5 Facelift. The Q5 is making a comeback in India, in a new facelifted avatar, after a long hiatus of around 1.5 years as it was discontinued in early 2020 post the implementation of BS6 emission norms. However, like most new-age Audi cars, the new Q5 Facelift will be a petrol-only model. The German carmaker will launch the new Audi Q5 Facelift in India on November 23, 2021. The bookings for the same are already open and one can book it on Audi India’s website or at their nearest Audi dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The new Audi Q5 Facelift gets a host of cosmetic changes inside and out, some mechanical tweaks along with a bunch of new features. Talking about the design, the facelifted Q5 gets a new grille with six vertical chrome slats and revised bumpers. This luxury SUV also features new slimmer all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs. Moving to the side profile, one can see its 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets LED taillamps with subtle chrome accents.

Talking about the powertrain, the new Audi Q5 Facelift will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This motor develops 249hp of power and 370Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the power will be channeled to all the wheels via Audi’s popular Quattro all-wheel-drive system. In terms of features, it gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

This premium SUV also gets a Virtual Cockpit Plus (digital instrument cluster), wireless charger, a Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system, etc. Talking about safety features, it gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD, front and reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, etc. The new Audi Q5 Facelift will be offered in two trim levels in India, namely Premium Plus and Technology. Upon its launch, the facelifted Q5 will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, etc.

