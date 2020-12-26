2021 Audi A4 India launch on January 5: What the C-Class, 3 Series rival will offer

Audi has confirmed the arrival of a new sedan to India on January 5, 2021. Bookings for the new facelift Audi A4 have already commenced. Along with new aggressive styling, the new A4 will bring new features and technology as well.

The new Audi A4 facelift luxury-mid-size sedan will be launched in India on January 5. Earlier in December, Audi India announced the arrival of the new A4, with the assembly-line in Aurangabad already starting production. It was subsequently followed by the announcement of dealers beginning to accept bookings for a deposit of Rs 2 lakh. Audi India has gone and confirmed that it will launch the new A4 in the first week of January itself. After taking it easy in 2018 and 2019, Audi seems to be pushing through to introduce new products to the Indian market.

The arrival of the latest A6 model was followed by the delayed arrival of the A8L earlier in 2020. Following which, Audi launched the Q8, then the faster performance RS Q8 flagship as well. It was succeeded by the launch of its entry-level SUV — the Audi Q2. Now we prepare for the arrival of the A4 sedan.

Powering the Audi A4 will be a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. The motor would be tuned to deliver 190hp and 320Nm of torque. Whether Audi will also throw in the mild-hybrid system to make it more economical remains to be seen, but the 7-speed twin-clutch DSG transmission would be standard. However, with the whole VW Group in India going the petrol-only route, a diesel engine will not be offered on the A4.

The A4 will sport a more aggressive styling compared to the model it replaces. The interior will feature a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s latest MMI interface. It would support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a wireless charging pad would continue to be offered as before. A long list of safety equipment is fitted as standard. However, other driver aids like front parking sensors and lane departure warning would also be available.

In March 2020, Audi had stopped selling nearly all its products in the Indian market. Due to the BS6 emission regulations coming in force from April, the entry-level A3 sedan was removed from the offering. While the new gen-A3 is expected to arrive later, the Audi A4 will, for the time being, be the entry ticket to Audi sedans in the Indian market. The segment in which the Audi A4 sits in is going to see major competition in 2020. Following the launch of the A4, BMW will launch a long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series, and it will be followed by the brand new Volvo S60 in March. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class continues to be a popular luxury sedan in India, while JLR also keeps its rivals on its toes with the Jaguar XE. The Audi A4 is expected to carry a price tag of over Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom).

