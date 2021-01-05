2021 Audi A4 India launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of BMW 3 Series rival

The new 2021 Audi A4 facelift luxury-mid-size sedan is launching today in India. Audi India announced the arrival of the new A4 earlier in December last year, adding that the assembly-line in Aurangabad had already started production. It was subsequently followed by the announcement of dealers beginning to accept bookings for a deposit of Rs 2 lakh. After taking it easy in 2018 and 2019, Audi seems to be pushing through to introduce new products to the Indian market. The arrival of the latest A6 model was followed by the delayed arrival of the A8L earlier in 2020. Following this, Audi launched the Q8, then the faster performance RS Q8 flagship as well. It was succeeded by the launch of its entry-level SUV – the Audi Q2. Now we prepare for the arrival of the A4 sedan.

