2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

The new 2021 Audi A4 facelift will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and also, the Volvo S60 in the sub Rs 50 lakh luxury sedan segment. The production of the same has just begun at Aurangabad and here's what all to expect!

The new 2021 Audi A4 facelift is all set to be launched in India in the coming week as the production has just begun at the company’s production facility in Aurangabad. The said model will be making a comeback to the German carmaker’s India line-up in a new form possibly by early next year. The new and improved 2021 Audi A4 facelift will rub shoulders against the likes of some popular luxury sedans like the Volvo S60, BMW 3 Series and also, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the segment. So, without any further delay, we tell you what all to expect from the new A4 in these five points and also, how much it will likely cost you.

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Exteriors

For obvious reasons, the new 2021 Audi A4 facelift will look more premium and desirable compared to its predecessor. That said, the new facelift model will come with revised bumpers along with a wider grille upfront that will give the car a more prominent look. Talking of the rear, the car will get a new chrome strip that will be connecting the all-LED tail lights. That said, it would be loved by us Indians keeping in mind the fact that how much we love chrome in our cars. Moreover, the alloy wheels on the new 2021 Audi A4 facelift will have a new design for a better visual appeal.

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Interiors

The cabin of the new 2021 Audi A4 facelift is expected to be significantly different than before. However, the design of the dashboard and key elements will likely be the same. However, the infotainment system will be a new 10.1-inch touchscreen unit with Audi’s new MMI Touch software and there will be physical knobs to control bits like AC controls. The upper variants of the new 2021 Audi A4 facelift will get the company’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and more details on the interiors of the new A4 will be revealed closer to the launch date.

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Engine, Gearbox Details

The new 2021 Audi A4 facelift will draw power from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that should be good for churning out 190 hp of power and is expected to come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is also expected to get a 12V mild-hybrid system in most certainty. Moreover, Audi’s all-wheel-drive Quattro system is expected to come as standard with the new A4.

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Expected Price in India

The new 2021 Audi A4 once launched, in early 2021 is expected to be launched at an ex-showroom starting price of close to Rs 40 lakh. That said, the new model will be at par with its rivals and hence, would make for an interesting proposition in the market in the luxury sub Rs 50 lakh sedan segment.

2021 Audi A4 Facelift Competition

As already mentioned, the new 2021 Audi A4 facelift will directly rub shoulders against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-class, the BMW 3 Series and also, the Volvo S60 in the segment. More details on the new A4 to be revealed closer to the launch date, so keep watching this date for all the action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.