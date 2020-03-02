2020 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Car rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley to flag off on 8 March

2020 wiaa womens rally to the valley car rally from mumbai to aamby valley to kick off on 8 march

Rally to the Valley's objective is to spread awareness about women's safety, rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, worker’s rights, girl child education, sexual harassment, and tolerance.

WIAA Rally to the Valley is back and the 2020 edition will see about 100 cars drive to Aamby Valley City piloted by all-women crews. The TSD-format rally will be flagged off from NCPA Nariman Point at 7 am and continue to Aamby Valley, Lonavala with several checkpoints along the route which have not been disclosed to the participants yet.

A briefing session will be organised on 4th March (Wednesday) at Suderabai Thakersey Hall at New Marine Line for the participants to learn about the dos and donts during the rally – at the end of which will await a party at Aamby Valley.

Last year, the WIAA marked its centenary year, and it has been over a decade WIAA has been organising all-women rallies in Mumbai. The rally’s objective is to spread awareness about women’s safety, rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, worker’s rights, girl child education, sexual harassment, and tolerance.

Not only is there a winner of the TSD rally, but there are also other competitions like best car decoration and best-dressed team. Each team picks a theme based on which the cars are decorated – all spreading awareness on a social cause.

The WIAA is affiliated to the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile (FIA) and has been working extensively to promote road safety. Apart from its original aims and objectives, the association also undertakes efforts to promote tourism within the country.

WIAA is the largest Automobile Association in South Asia which extends to major cities in Western India through an array of activities. The association’s main objectives involve spreading awareness about road safety and educate drivers to be more responsible on the road.

