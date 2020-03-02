2020 WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Car rally from Mumbai to Aamby Valley to flag off on 8 March

Rally to the Valley's objective is to spread awareness about women's safety, rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, worker’s rights, girl child education, sexual harassment, and tolerance.

By:Updated: March 2, 2020 5:09:48 PM

WIAA Rally to the Valley is back and the 2020 edition will see about 100 cars drive to Aamby Valley City piloted by all-women crews. The TSD-format rally will be flagged off from NCPA Nariman Point at 7 am and continue to Aamby Valley, Lonavala with several checkpoints along the route which have not been disclosed to the participants yet.

A briefing session will be organised on 4th March (Wednesday) at Suderabai Thakersey Hall at New Marine Line for the participants to learn about the dos and donts during the rally – at the end of which will await a party at Aamby Valley.

Last year, the WIAA marked its centenary year, and it has been over a decade WIAA has been organising all-women rallies in Mumbai. The rally’s objective is to spread awareness about women’s safety, rights, racial equality, freedom of religion, worker’s rights, girl child education, sexual harassment, and tolerance.

Not only is there a winner of the TSD rally, but there are also other competitions like best car decoration and best-dressed team. Each team picks a theme based on which the cars are decorated – all spreading awareness on a social cause.

Also read: Western India Automobile Association: Inculcating spirit of motorsports in India since 1919

The WIAA is affiliated to the Federation Internationale De L’Automobile (FIA) and has been working extensively to promote road safety. Apart from its original aims and objectives, the association also undertakes efforts to promote tourism within the country.

WIAA is the largest Automobile Association in South Asia which extends to major cities in Western India through an array of activities. The association’s main objectives involve spreading awareness about road safety and educate drivers to be more responsible on the road.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X BS6 launched: Price, variants, features explained

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

February 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj exports surpass domestic sales as company reports 5% decline

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

TVS two-wheeler sales decline by 17.4 percent in Feb 2020: BS6 vehicle production affected by coronavirus

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Honda Unicorn BS6 compared with BS4 model and new features explained

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

Hyundai India sales decline by 10%: Sells 48,910 units in February 2020

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review | Now in the best version of itself

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

BS6 compliant Jawa, Forty-Two launched at a higher price in India

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

Tata, Mahindra, MG India production hit by Coronavirus: Slow supply from China leads to sales decline

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

2020 Formula E: DS Techeetah dominates Marrakesh, challenging e-prix for Mahindra Racing

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Revolt RV400 electric bike gets costlier: Here's how much!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

TVS iQube First Ride Review: TVS' second innings in electric scooter territory looks a promising one!

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review | Hits & Misses

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Review: Much Improved but...

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

F1 2020: Vettel fastest in pre-season testing as Hamilton encounters engine trouble

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyundai shuts down production in Korea: Plant worker tests positive for Coronavirus

Indian forging industry disrupted by Coronavirus outbreak in China - AIFI

Indian forging industry disrupted by Coronavirus outbreak in China - AIFI

Gujarat gets first EV charging station in Vadodara: HPCL to install in more locations across India

Gujarat gets first EV charging station in Vadodara: HPCL to install in more locations across India